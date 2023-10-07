Tafta sports day encourages active living

Durban - In commemoration of Older People week, The Association for the Aged (Tafta) held its annual sports day on Wednesday at Addington Primary School. Residents from various Tafta homes, clubs and centres expressed their delight to be a part of such an event and were in good spirits.

“We are very fortunate to have outdoor sport on the Addington grounds and we’re very blessed for today being such a beautiful day,” said Rosalind Brown, 79, who has lived at at Kings Hall retirement complex for seven years. “Life has been extremely enjoyable being a part of this group. The elders are enjoying it and looking forward to a fun day.” Brown thanked the Tafta team for treating them well and organising the day. Keeping their eyes on the hoops, Tafta sports day competitors enjoy a day out, being active and enjoying the rivalries of the day. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA Getting their eye in at the Tafta sports day held to commemorate Older Persons week at the Addington Primary School grounds in South Beach. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Grace Andrews, 76, said she enjoyed every bit of the sport day. Although she wasn’t participating in any of the sport events, she dressed up for the occasion by wearing a bee costume. Primrose Wellness Centre supporters, from left, Grace Andrews, Mavis Campher and Joan Olivier at Tafta’s annual combined sports day at the Addington Primary School grounds in South Beach. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA “Our coordinator got this costume idea and put it together for me,” she said. Andrews said she had played athletics, netball and tennis while growing up and attributed her current good health to having been so active. “This event brings us (elderly people) together and provides the opportunity to make new friends. It also allows for us to be outside our home environments,” she added. Andrews has lived John Dunn House for six years.

“This day is absolutely beautiful. Last year’s event was in an open, ideal location like this. I would like to thank Tafta because they provide us with shelter and a good time out with such sporting events,” said Jo-Anne Wood, Tafta on Ridge resident. Wood, 63, said she grew up playing hockey and soccer and said both disciplines had helped contribute to having good health. Teamwork makes the dream work at the Tafta combined sports day held at the Addington Primary School grounds in South Beach in commemoration of Older Persons week. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA “As we celebrate our 65th year, we continue to take much joy in the activities, events and programmes this month and today in particular, we are encouraged by participants who have embraced active ageing through a show of physical and emotional strength,” said Tafta CEO Femada Shamam. Spirited focus at Tafta’s combined sports day to commemorate Older Persons week at the Addington Primary School grounds in South Beach.Picture: Shelley Kjonstad ANA Nine different teams from various Tafta homes and clubs competed, with previous champions geared up to defend their title and new challengers prepared to set the bar higher than before.