Take a river cruise through nature

Head to the Wild Coast Sun for a cruise that takes in the beautiful Umtamvuna Nature Reserve.

The cruises are also open to day visitors who have access to Casino amenities including the Riverside Aqua Sports Beach Bar on the Mtamvuna River bank, where canoeing, kayaking, sit down and stand-up paddle boats, speed boats and fishing all take place.

The boat cruise is between 45 minutes and an hour, and there is a choice of a public or private trip.

Passengers are asked to buy beverages of choice from the bar to enjoy onboard.