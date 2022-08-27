Take a river cruise through nature

Durban - Fancy a river cruise, sipping a cold drink and watching nature’s beauty gently float by?
Head to the Wild Coast Sun for a cruise that takes in the beautiful Umtamvuna Nature Reserve.
The cruises are also open to day visitors who have access to Casino amenities including the Riverside Aqua Sports Beach Bar on the Mtamvuna River bank, where canoeing, kayaking, sit down and stand-up paddle boats, speed boats and fishing all take place.
The boat cruise is between 45 minutes and an hour, and there is a choice of a public or private trip.
Passengers are asked to buy beverages of choice from the bar to enjoy onboard.
Book your cruise at the Riverside Aqua Sports Beach Bar on 083 662 9096 or the resort’s front desk.
Departure times include noon, 2.30pm and 5pm daily.
Public cruises carry a maximum of 30 people and cost R150 per adult and R90 for children under 12. Private cruises, with a maximum of 11 people, cost R1 200. Staff Reporter
The Independent on Saturday