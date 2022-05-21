Take a warm ocean swim for charity

Durban - It’s a first for Durban, and you’re invited – whether you’re a “gentle” swimmer or a hardcore water baby. The Oceans 8 Charity Swim is a warm water ocean challenge exclusively for charity.

Story continues below Advertisement

Oceans 8 ‒ with a 1 Mile or an 8 Mile option ‒ aims to provide a reliable and sustainable flow of funding to 14 deserving non-profit organisations (NPOs) in KwaZulu-Natal. All funds generated from the 8 Mile swim will support the work of five main charities, allowing these organisations to deliver on projects which affect education, environment, community development and upliftment for those most in need. Hilary Bruss, Oceans 8 Charity Swim event spokesperson, said the swim was being held at a key time for ocean conservation and support of NPOs.

Story continues below Advertisement

“After the floods, we’ve witnessed the massive plastic pollution challenge that continues to plague our oceans and we’re hoping to really shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done by our NPOs in addressing this. This swim is also about raising the much-needed financial support that allows 14 organisations to continue with the ground-breaking work they are doing. “The pandemic and lockdown measures have also placed incredible pressure on NPOs. The economy is battling, making sponsorship and funding very hard to come by. By entering this fun ocean swim, communities are showing their support and making it possible for these organisations to continue operating.” The epic ocean swim was started by five charities:

Story continues below Advertisement

Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust (Duct) – www.duct.org.za

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) – www.nsri.org.za

Project Rhino – www.projectrhinokzn.org.za

Singakwenza Early Childhood Education – www.singakwenza.co.za

WILDTRUST – www.wildtrust.co.za “We’re really excited to be hosting the inaugural Oceans 8 Charity Swim and would like to thank everyone who has already signed up and shown their support,” said Bruss. Funds generated by the 1 Mile swim will assist a further nine invitational charities: Adopt-a-river, the Caversham Education Institute, the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, the Game Rangers’ Association of Africa, the International Sailors’ Society of Southern Africa, Kerr House, Liberty NPO, One Planet SA, and Wildlife ACT. Discovery, Thirsti and Mr Price Sport have signed on as key sponsors for the inaugural event, recognising not only the potential it has as an iconic event in KZN, but also the impact the funding raised will have for the organisations involved, said Bruss.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Massive thanks go out to all the event sponsors, without whom this wouldn't be possible,” she Bruss. The Oceans 8 Charity Swim will take place on June 17 and 18 at the Durban Undersea Club. The closing date for entries of the 8 Mile swim is Monday, May 23, and those who enter the 1 Mile swim by Tuesday, May 31, will receive a free buff. The 1 Mile swim will incorporate an inter-school competition, with a floating trophy given to the school with the most entrants, as well as one for the school that raises the most money. Those not competing can assist by raising funds for the individual school contributions, or donate towards the cause.