Take him away on Father’s Day

Durban - One lucky dad has the chance to win a carefully chosen Father’s Day package to spend time in the beautiful Valley of 1000 Hills, for himself, his partner and two children, courtesy of 1000 Hills Tourism Community Tourism Organisation.
One lucky family of four can win:
Story continues below Advertisement
- Four combo entries to PheZulu Zulu Village for two adults and two children to see the Zulu dance show, the crocodile farm and snake park.
- A Sunday lunch for four at the Millflour Café at Fig Tree Farm, 57 Inanda Rd, Hillcrest, to the value of R600, covering a main meal and refreshment or dessert.
- Four buckets of golf balls at Fig Tree Farm Golf Driving Range.
- A round of age-appropriate paintball / laser tag / splatball for four (two adults and two children) at Hillcrest Paintball, at Infinite Adventures, 15 Wootton Avenue, Botha’s Hill, up the road from 1000 Hills Chefs School. Families are also welcome to climb up the climbing wall.
- A Superdad apron and a key ring from the Woza Moya shop at the Hillcrest Aids Centre. The prize can be only redeemed over the Father’s Day weekend.
To enter, SMS IOSFathersDay followed by your full name and email address to 33258. (SMSes charged at R1.50) Competition closes at 9am on Monday June 13.
The Independent on Saturday