Takeout with a spicy zing

Kebabish 49 Florida Road, Morningside Open: Daily 9am to 6.30pm Call 031 303 7806 or use Uber Eats

I’ve always found Kebabish, which has branches in Overport and North Beach, a reliable eatery with authentic North Indian or Pakistani dishes and the prices are reasonable. It is not, and never will be fine dining, but mopping up good chicken tikka with roti or naan is one of life’s guilty pleasures.

The eatery has an extensive menu that includes a range of grills cooked over a charcoal fire. The tikka has always been good and was the way to go before Covid-19 when friends might descend for sundowners and you don’t feel like cooking - or worse the fridge is bare. It’s spicy but succulent.

I also enjoy their spicy seekh kebabs. And there’s a variety of mixed platters that will feed any number of people that offer good value. It all comes with rotis and sambals and sauces. Their chips however are a standard straight out the packet affair. Which is a pity.

Lamb choices include the likes of rogan josh, vindaloo, karai and korma as well as options with minced lamb, spiced shanks, trotters, and even brains. There’s also lamb with cauliflower or okra or in our case, we thought we’d try palak gosht, lamb with spicy spinach. This was an enjoyable dish, although with similar offerings I’ve had the lamb has always been off the bone. This was making it messy and difficult to eat, but there was plenty of meat.

We also tried the aloo gobhi - cauliflower cooked in a tangy garlic and tomato sauce with potatoes, cumin and coriander. I enjoyed it even though it had quite an astringent spice mix. It worked well with the lamb. However the cauliflower was overcooked. Other veg options include peas and paneer, or potatoes and mushroom masala. There’s bhindi (okra) fry, dal chana fry and spinach and potato fry. I’ll try that next.

Another option in seafood was the butter prawns served in a rich creamy butter sauce. I’d had the dish once before. The prawns here were more shrimps than prawns and ended up with little broken up hard pieces of meat that didn’t really taste of anything, which is unfortunate as the sauce was delicious. We mopped it up with a decent butter naan, which had cooled somewhat in the journey from the kitchen. There was quite a lot of the sauce left which I heated up with some leftover roast chicken and it made a better meal for the next evening.

Kebabish sauces are quite hot, so if you have any doubt as to whether to order the mild or the medium, go for the mild. There is an extra mild option on many dishes.

But what for those days of platters of chicken tikka washed down with beers on lazy summer afternoons.

Food: Can’t fault the chicken

Service: Prompt delivery

Ambiance: Social distanced