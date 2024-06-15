Taking down election posters

Durban — Political parties in KZN are removing election campaign posters around the province before they may become liable for a fine. The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal instructed its branches to remove all its posters way before the deadline.

Party provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli issued a circular on June 5, seven days after the general elections, that the posters must be removed from poles “as soon as possible to avoid any kind of violation with local municipalities”. Umngungundlovu District IFP chairperson Thinasonko Ntombela said the party had started removing some of more than 5 000 posters in the seven municipalities of the district even before the circular was issued. “We started removing the posters even before we were told because we knew the by-laws,” said Ntombela.

“We will make sure they are taken down before the end of the week,” he said. IFP leader in the eThekwini Region and councillor in the city Mdu Nkosi said it was important that the posters come down because they create a “very bad look”. In eThekwini, parties and independent candidates were charged a refundable R200 for each poster erected. Each party was only allowed to display 800 election posters which were to be removed within 14 days of the election, failing which they would be removed the City and parties would be fined.

The DA said it had removed all its posters. ANC chairperson in the Moses Mabhida Region (Umgungundlovu) Samora Ndlovu and ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said their parties would meet the deadline. Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo said in a statement that all posters should have been removed by “the close of business on Wednesday, June 12”. She said failure to comply may lead to penalties as outlined in municipal by-laws.