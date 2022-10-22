Taking eye care to every corner of the country

Durban - In an exciting project launching this weekend, five civil society partners have combined their expertise to form the South African Eyecare Coalition, and they will be flying into the remote Ngwelezane village in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal to provide eye tests and spectacles for 500 people.
The launch began at Nongweleza High School from 9am today and celebrates October as World Sight Month.
“South African Eyecare Coalition is dedicated to promoting eye health and increasing accessibility of services to millions of under-served South Africans by advocating for eye health at the highest levels. The coalition aims to provide a scalable, cost-effective approach to eye health, including the delivery of free, high-quality or low-cost eye care and vision services across the country, with a particular emphasis on children and marginalised communities,” said spokesperson Professor Kovin Naidoo from OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation.
“A formal coalition of this magnitude has been created to address the overwhelming eye care needs across the country. This process once again reminds us that working together makes all participants stronger and more effective. The intention is for there to be many more of these outreach initiatives to bring eye care to needy communities,” he said.
“October is traditionally World Sight Month which reinforces awareness about the importance of eye health. Every person on the planet will experience an eye health issue at some point in their lives, but the reality is that more than a billion people do not have access to eye care services to correct, treat or prevent vision loss. We believe good vision is a basic human right,” he said.
The five founding members of the coalition are:
- The African Eye Institute: the Africa-wide non-profit development organisation supports the delivery of free, quality eye health services.
- SA Red Cross Air Mercy Service: the non-profit aero-medical rescue organisation has more than 55 years of expertise and is the only aero-medical operator in southern Africa which offers a complete package of air ambulance, health outreach and rescue services.
- The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness: the overarching alliance for the global eye health sector has more than 150 organisations in over 100 countries working together for a world where everyone has universal access to eye care.
- OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation: the foundation believes in a world where everyone can see more and be more, and focuses on the 2.7 billion people who lack vision correction.
- St John: the charity operates 12 eye care centres across South Africa and has been providing eye care services to the public for more than 70 years by providing professional comprehensive eye testing and quality eyewear at affordable prices.
The coalition will work with the government, civil society, professionals and other role-players to support the expansion of eye care service at the service delivery and awareness level.
