Taking eye care to every corner of the country

Durban - In an exciting project launching this weekend, five civil society partners have combined their expertise to form the South African Eyecare Coalition, and they will be flying into the remote Ngwelezane village in rural northern KwaZulu-Natal to provide eye tests and spectacles for 500 people.

“South African Eyecare Coalition is dedicated to promoting eye health and increasing accessibility of services to millions of under-served South Africans by advocating for eye health at the highest levels. The coalition aims to provide a scalable, cost-effective approach to eye health, including the delivery of free, high-quality or low-cost eye care and vision services across the country, with a particular emphasis on children and marginalised communities,” said spokesperson Professor Kovin Naidoo from OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation.

“A formal coalition of this magnitude has been created to address the overwhelming eye care needs across the country. This process once again reminds us that working together makes all participants stronger and more effective. The intention is for there to be many more of these outreach initiatives to bring eye care to needy communities,” he said.

A patient at a community outreach project hosted by the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation. Picture: Supplied

“October is traditionally World Sight Month which reinforces awareness about the importance of eye health. Every person on the planet will experience an eye health issue at some point in their lives, but the reality is that more than a billion people do not have access to eye care services to correct, treat or prevent vision loss. We believe good vision is a basic human right,” he said.