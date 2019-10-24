Taking on seven marathons in seven days on seven continents









Marathon runner, Nontu Mgabhi, will compete in seven marathons in seven days across seven continents. Picture: Kevin Sawyer Durban - It all started by taking part in the annual East Coast Radio “Big Walk” in 2012 and now Zululand’s Nontu Mgabhi will take on the World Marathon Challenge with the aim of becoming Africa’s first female athlete to complete seven marathons in seven days across seven continents. Mgabhi is training for the gruelling challenge which takes place from February 6-12. Her road to fitness began when she started training for the ECR Walk after moving to Richards Bay. “I wanted to keep myself busy. I had such a good feeling when I finished that 10km walk. I started walking before work, but because I still had to get ready to go to work, I started walking faster.” And that soon turned to running and marathons, she was hooked and, before she knew it, she was at the Comrades Marathon starting line.

“I ran my first Comrades in 2013 and finished sub 11,” she said, adding that she prefers the ultra-marathon distance (about 89km) to running standard marathons (42.2km).

Since she started running, she has completed more than 50 marathons, five Comrades, three 100 Milers and has also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro. And after completing her latest 100 Miler (Karkloof 100), she started looking for a new challenge to conquer.

As general manager of human resources at Richards Bay Coal Terminal, Mgabhi takes on both her work and social life with loads of passion and commitment.

“I think it’s a relentless pursuit of excellence and I have always loved daring challenges and adventures. I did a search and found the World Marathon Challenge and it just spoke to me.”

The first marathon starts on the “Frozen Continent” at the Novo Base in the Antarctic and participants (estimated 40 runners) will fly by charter plane to the next six marathons in Cape Town, Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), Santiago (South America) and Miami (North America). All the marathons will be a standard 42.2km and all seven have to be completed in 168 hours (seven days).

The fastest combined times for male and female runners will also be recognised for world record purposes.

“My one concern will be dealing with fatigue and jet lag, as well as getting my gear right for Antarctica. I think it’s going to be really cold on that first run and I have been doing some training in the Berg,” she said.

Her training schedule includes running between 100km and 120km a week and she does trail, sand and road running. She currently trains six days a week and, on her rest day, often goes for a swim.

Mgabhi said her main goal around the epic marathon challenge was raising funds for Khiphinkumzi Primary School in Mtubatuba, near Richards Bay.

Having grown up in rural northern Zululand, she said her parents always stressed the importance of education.

“I grew up in tough conditions. We didn’t have much, but we had parents who believed in hard work and supported our dreams, no matter how crazy they were,” she said.

When it comes to running, she said her goal was not about winning.

“What I really enjoy about running is the camaraderie and the feeling of achievement. It’s not about winning, but about progress. When I feel I’ve given my best for the day, I feel that I’ve achieved. I think running is a good metaphor for life, you get out what you put in.

“Last year, I finished the Comrades in 8.53 - my best time - and I felt like I had won,” she said.

One of her favourite races is the Glencairn Trail Run where she’ll be running in both the 21km and 18km races this weekend.

“The Glencairn is very social and it has a beautiful element in that you are connecting to people and nature. It takes me away from hard core marathon running.”

The run is an annual two-day festival of trail running in the southern Drakensberg, based at the Glencairn sheep farm at the bottom of Sani Pass and is also the start venue for the KAP Sani2C mountain bike race.