Taking on the stigma of suicide

Durban freelance writer Glynis Horning, her husband Chris and her younger son Ewan have made it through two years of devastating pain and heartbreak since her older son, Spencer, 25, ended his life in the early hours of September 15, 2019. World Suicide Prevention Day is on September 10, and this week Horning spoke about her new book, Waterboy: Making Sense of My Son’s Suicide, saying, “if this book can help one person avoid suicide, or bring new understanding to those who have lost someone, it will have achieved its goal”.

The book covers exactly one year, starting with the day of Spencer’s death when finding her son in his bed, she writes: “Now I hold him, and I can’t weep. I can’t breathe”. Just released, Waterboy: Making Sense of My Son’s Suicide by journalist Glynis Horning tracks the harrowing journey after her son Spencer ended his life in September 2019, and highlights the need to end stigma over mental illness. The book tracks the harrowing journey from the first few days when “it’s all a meaningless churning blur” to Spencer’s farewell, with his buddies’ childhood memories, and the unwavering support of her three best friends in WhatsApp messages across continents as she stumbles through each day. “The hole gapes still. It always will. And I fall in periodically,” Horning writes.

Spencer suffered from major depression and general anxiety disorder. With a 90% matric aggregate and an engineering degree with honours along the way, he had been teaching part-time and had weaned himself off his medication before his first full-time employment in the engineering field. He had also been diagnosed as having a blood disorder, thalassemia minor, which resulted in low iron levels, sapping energy, ability and mood “To lose a child is hard, but to lose a child in this way, there are all the questions. People cannot open up about suicide because of the huge stigma attached: was something wrong with the person, the parents, their lives? The only way to survive is to reach out to other people. I have a wonderful husband and son, extraordinary friends, I would message them and they would message me, it was like lancing an abscess,” she said. As an award-winning health journalist, especially in the field of mental health, Horning was all too aware of “10 warning signs of those at risk” and similar media jargon. Spencer, with his gentle temperament and “wicked sense of humour”, had shown no signs of what he was going to do.

“I, who loved him and knew him as much as it’s possible to love and know anyone on this Earth – my son, my life, my blood, my all – was blind to the depths of his despair. I, with all my mother’s love and health writer’s research, was blind,” she writes in the book. Horning did not plan a book, but as a writer, it was a way to work through the grieving process. She said that for parents, there is a fine balance between helping and intrusion once a child has reached adult years, along with a professional mental health system “which largely locks parents out”. “I learned too late that withdrawing from medication is a very, very dangerous period, and like many, he masked his depression well. I think the book started writing itself from when Spence died and I hope my boy will help other people through this.”

With the release of the book, Horning has received a flood of messages on WhatsApp and through Facebook. “People who I didn’t know had lost someone have contacted me, while people who have lost someone through what I thought was cancer or other illness, have revealed they were lost through suicide. “We’ve got to start talking about it. Everyone talks about sex and drug addiction and other previously taboo subjects, this is one of the last taboos left and the point is to try to help people,” she said.