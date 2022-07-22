DURBAN – Hindu monastics from various denominations will be taking prayer to the people by embarking on a march through various areas in the municipality from tomorrow. The Sannyasa Spiritual Council of South Africa (SSCSA) said the decision was made to bring spiritual renewal and hope to the city’s people following all the hardships they had faced in recent times.

In a statement, the council said since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the riots and the recent devastating floods, its community had faced tremendous challenges. The council, which is the highest national institution of Hindu monastics, said many of its organisations had embarked on humanitarian projects to help those affected, through feeding initiatives, grocery hamper drives and water distribution. However, while phenomenal work was being done on the ground to serve the immediate basic material needs of the people, the council also wanted to cater for the spiritual needs and comfort of the community.

As a faith-based response, the council had decided to hold an Agnihotra Yatra, a universal prayer procession for peace, harmony and healing, in Durban and surrounds. It will be a collective and collaborative effort to strengthen the community in prayer and unity, and to guide the way forward with spiritual awareness and faith. “A live havan will be performed and taken in procession via motorcade through the various towns. Join us as we pray together and kindle the sacred divine Agni, with our Sannyasis, Pandits and Gurus.” The council said families and individuals along the route were welcome to offer samagri into the holy fire and share in the vibrations for a more peaceful, harmonious and prosperous world.

The procession will take place on the following three dates: July 23:

July 24:

July 30: The map of the route can be found on the council’s Facebook page – Sannyasa Spiritual Council of South Africa. It can also be contacted via email on [email protected] or 083 280 6330. The Independent on Saturday