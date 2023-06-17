Taking the young pulse

One day after marking Youth Day commemorating the June 16, 1976, youth uprising, we asked young South Africans about the 2024 elections and how they feel about their country. These are their stories Tyra Warren, 25. Tyra Warren, 25, from East London, is a Rhodes University Bachelor of Journalism graduate based in East London currently employed as an assistant to a real estate owner/broker. She said she found it very difficult to speak about the state of the nation because of ongoing problems that don’t seem to be solved.

“Excessive loadshedding, skyrocketing prices and the high unemployment rate is saddening,” she said, adding that she vote next year for the first time and hoped it would contribute to a change. “I’d like to encourage those around me to vote so that we can get someone in power who will work hard and try to make a difference because we do not see many changes. We only hear about these changes.” She said voting would provide a brighter future for the future generations. Shahden Singh, 21. Shahden Singh, 21, from Durban, is a student from Durban and an active member of the Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre, a non-profit organisation that aims at empowering victims of gender-based violence, human trafficking and other forms of abuse and victimisation.

He believes the nation is deteriorating fast, especially for lower-income earners and the unemployed. He doesn’t think there’s a bright future ahead because there are too many problems. “There’s little government intervention with no long-term solutions. I will not vote: councillors and political parties are only seen when it’s voting season. When one experiences any service delivery issues, it’s difficult to receive assistance,” Singh said. He also criticised the government's lack of empathy and the nation’s expenses outweighing their income. Catherine White, 26. PICTURE: GODENSCHWEGER PHOTOGRAPHY Catherine White, 26, from Jeffery’s Bay is an awarding-winning journalist and director of Cat White Media, an independent media company based in London.

She said the current situation “unsettled” her. “It is disconcerting to observe how we have become so accustomed to the current state of political affairs that envisioning a different future seems almost impossible. The collapse of our rail and energy systems is bewildering; and it is distressing to witness the continued loss of young lives in pit toilets and drains. The alarming frequency of individuals going missing in our country, never to be found again, raises profound concerns.” White also mentioned lack of resources and how corruption exacerbated challengesSouth Africans face. “I intend to register to vote, but I will purposely spoil my ballot as I have done in the past. It is a sort of protest because it shows political parties that I have the power to vote. I will take time to ensure I vote, but show they don’t have my vote of confidence.”

White still has optimism as she believes South Africans are resilient. “Even amid the darkness and the challenges of load shedding, we find ways to laugh and joke about serious matters. It is our unique way of coping because if we were to take everything seriously all the time, our spirits would be crushed. This humour and light-heartedness serve as sources of strength.” She suggested that individuals like Gift of The Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman should run for presidency because of the hope he had given South Africa. Cara Giraudeau, 32. Cara Giraudeau, 32, from Warner Beach on the KZN South Coast, is a public relations manager for Olivia Jones Communications PR Consultancy. While she is “not one to talk politics”, she would vote next year because “every vote counts”.

“I feel the need to cast my vote and know that I have at least tried to make a difference, not only for me, but for all future generations. You can’t sit back and complain if you’re not putting in the effort. I believe that, together, people can achieve wonderful things.” She is optimistic about the country’s future on most days because of her love for her country. “This is my home. I love South Africa. It is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, with warm people and a great vibe. It’s always so welcoming, and no matter where people move to ‒ for whatever reason ‒ they generally long to come home. We only have one life, so why constantly focus on the negative when there is so much beauty around us?”

Melinda Schnetler, 23. Melinda Schnetler, a 23-year-old teacher from Nelspruit, said Covid-19 and loadshedding had a bad impacted on education, resulting in future generations not being fully equipped to contribute positively to current affairs. “With loadshedding, people begin to use it as an excuse, so I believe people need to work around this as they are aware of their loadshedding schedule.” Schnetler said she would vote next year and hoped it would make a positive contribution towards the country. Belinda Cooke, 28. Belinda Cooke, 28, a finance and human resource worker based in Johannesburg, said corruption and high crime were the two areas the government needed to focus on post-2024 elections and the current state of affairs in the country were “disgraceful”.

“I intend to vote 100% because if you want to see change, you need to be the change. Every vote matters.” Travon Thomas, 22. Travon Thomas, 22, from Sydenham said he would not vote because he is tired of all the empty promises made by the government. He believes the government specifically does not cater for the needs of coloured people, which results in them being excluded from certain job opportunities. Nhlakanipho Vilakazi, 23. Nhlakanipho Vilakazi, 23, of Mpendle, said he had registered and was ready to vote.

“I am definitely voting in 2024. After I heard that the registrations are also done online, I decided to register as soon as I could so I don’t miss the deadline. The online registrations process has made our lives easier and I think the step they have taken will boost the numbers of young registered voters. “I really want to be a voice of change and I know who I am going to vote for. We as the youth need to take a step ahead and partake in the elections so we can have the change we want to see.” Vilakazi said the South African constitution and democracy were open to everyone the governing party was failing citizens.

Sibongile Thabethe, 19. Sibongile Thabethe, 19, who is studying a for Diploma in Analytical Chemistry, plans to vote in 2024 and hopes things would gradually become better if people made their voices heard. “I am happy we have a government that plays a role in supporting disadvantaged students. But I still feel there is more that should be done. There are a number of unemployed graduates who are not even able to get jobs because most of them are secured for those who pay bribes. The system is distorted and we need public servants who understand the true meaning of serving. So if we vote for the change we want, we will definitely have a better future in this country.” Londiwe Makhaye, 20. Londiwe Makhaye, 20, who is unemployed and studying psychology part time through Unisa, said she would not vote in 2024 because she had no faith in any political parties.

“There is so much that needs to be fixed in South Africa and we need more young blood in the political system. The new generation will have a better understanding of what the youth needs. I do believe that the condition of the system would change only if South African citizens were willing to work towards a better future.” Govarnai Martini, 19. Govarnai Martini, 19, of Ballito, said South Africa’s economic status was in a decline because of issues such as Covid-19 and load shedding and people need to vote so they can get new people in power. “We lack healthcare facilities, education and clean water supply and, I think, we need a foundation that we can rely on. Although there are a number of issues that need to be addressed and fixed, I do have hope that there could be a huge change in what has been happening in the country: that is why I think voting is important,” said Martini from Ballito.

Thandolwethu Mthethwa, 18. Thandolwethu Mthethwa, 18, from Durban North is studying for a BA in Psychology and will vote next year because she believes her decision can make a major impact. “If I do not vote for what I want, I will not have the right to complain. As a citizen that is very unhappy with the current government system, which is the reason why I am choosing to vote, then I have the liberty to choose who I would prefer to be the governing party. Honesty is one of the things lacking in this country and the officials do not listen to the people who voted for them. If the government complied we would be very far in terms of development in the country. Even though we are still facing so many issues that need to be resolved, I do believe there will be change at some point.” Jessica Marot, 20. Jessica Marot, 20, is from Durban and is a student of humanities at the University of Stellenbosch

“I think there are a lot of issues within the country that need to be fixed and the only way is through these political parties to prove that they can make a difference. I think there have been a lot of issues because of Covid and load shedding and a whole lot of things that have contributed, like the riots, that have caused a lot of problems, so I think there need to be solutions. “I shall vote. I think more resources and finances should be used to help curb unemployment, towards education so that children can get an education and potentially get jobs because I just don’t think a lot of finance is going towards education.” Lara Watts, 19. Lara Watts, 19, from Durban, is studying education at the University of Stellenbosch.