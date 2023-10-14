Taking time to pause and reflect

Durban - Prominent epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim will be among a panel of experts speaking in the TEDxDurban Official 2023 Conference in uMhlanga this month. “A very exciting part about this conference is that some of the talks will be translated into South African Sign Language (in real time), which will be a first for South Africa,“ said Thobani Ndlovu, co-licensee and curator for TEDxDurban. Ndlovu said the conference would involve industry leaders who will share and reflect on their journeys.

Topics to be discussed include medical research, personal branding, the journey of unbecoming, the importance of making sign language more accessible and others. Accessing human potential for innovation will be discussed in a round table setting. Ndlovu said their model for the conference was not driven by the eminence of the speakers, but rather to provide a platform for individuals to contribute ideas. “Speakers applied and went through an intense vetting process where we scrutinised their ideas to ensure they aligned with our conference theme. As the curation team, we also reserved the right to approach a few speakers we believe can share incredible ideas aligned to our theme. They then go through a training process where their ideas are refined and packaged into a talk that can be delivered in an official TEDx Talk format,” said Ndlovu.

The line-up includes: Distinguished clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim

South African actress Ayanda Borotho

South African Sign Language interpreter Andiswa Gebashe, who’s translated for President Cyril Ramaphosa

Grace Family Church Durban Pastor Tom Basson

Brand consultant, mentor and founder of Simon Grainger Consulting, Simon Grainger

Executive head of retail and business banking marketing at Nedbank, Buli Ndlovu

Chief executive and artistic director of the KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestras, Bongani Tembe

Life coach, writer and speaker, Jess Basson The TEDxDurban Official 2023 Conference will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel, uMhlanga on October 28. It is scheduled to start at 10am. Tickets are available on Quicket for R260. There will also be a cash bar.