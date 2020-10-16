Taxi drivers blockade transport MEC in spat over Go!Durban

Durban - Taxi drivers blockaded the Pinetown Civic Centre on Friday morning as KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli was due to launch part of the R40 billion Go!Durban Integrated Rapid Public Transport Network which is set to transform the city’s public transport system.

The protest action has effectively locked the MEC and his team in the Pinetown Civic Centre which taxi operators surrounded ahead of the launch this morning. Ntuli is currently meeting with taxi bosses in an attempt to resolve the situation.

To-date, eThekwini Municipality has spent over R6 billion on the Go!Durban project, creating job opportunities for 22 500people.

MEC for Transport Bheki Ntuli at the Pinetown Civic Centre on Friday morning. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ANA

The project which aims to provide a world-class solution for the city’s future public transport needs, unlock economic potential and provide strategic links across the city.

Part of the project includes empowerment opportunities for legal minibus taxi operators and small bus operators.