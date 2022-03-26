Teaching indigenous instruments to young South Africans

A Durban multi-instrumentalist has committed himself to teaching young pupils from different schools to play African indigenous musical instruments. Victor Sithole from Insila Yembeleko said he had taken it upon himself to educate children from the townships about indigenous music instruments.

Sithole teaches children about the history and origin of the instruments, which include uMqangala, uMzaneno, uDloko and uMpongoloza. “I decided to visit different local schools and educate them about these kinds of instruments. “Times are changing, so does the type of music and instruments that people play, and it would be best that young kids know their history and origin.

“I want them to know the importance and relevance these instruments had back in the days and to keep their legacy alive,” said Sithole. Sithole said he developed his love for instruments at a young age. “I come from a musical family. When I was five years old, I was always fascinated by how my mother and uncle used to play these instruments they had made by themselves.

“It became easy for me to master playing these instruments because I was always surrounded by them growing up,” said Sithole. He said he had been getting a tremendous amount of support from parents since the classes began. “I’m always getting calls from parents telling me they are grateful for my work. They sometimes attend my concerts when I play to offer support,” said Sithole.

He said his biggest wish was for everyone to take an interest and learn the music so it could be played everywhere. “We are getting old and could die at any time. It would be best that when that time come, I have left a mark on our story that would benefit the future generations. “I feel it is important that every black person familiarise themselves with this type of music because each instrument has its own history and story,” said Sithole.

He said he was excited that the instruments were receiving great responses from young people. “This gives me hope that they will not die. Most of them like the instruments and are interested in learning,” said Sithole. Sithole said he hoped to get a proper venue, so that he could grow his classes.