Teen star not too caught up to help

Durban - Having burst on to both the South African and European music scenes, 17-year-old singer and songwriter Josh Middleton from Johannesburg has put his support behind front-line workers from The Order of St Johns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Having grown up between his home town and London, Middleton started performing at a young age and sharing covers of artists’ songs on YouTube, when he was noticed by One Direction’s former drummer, Josh Devine. That led to working with some of the music industry’s heavyweights and he went on to write and release his debut album, which reached No 2 on the iTunes Pop Charts. This saw Middleton becoming one of the youngest artists to enter the Shazam Top 100, peaking at No 21. His European tour last year, which included shows in London, Paris and Switzerland, was sold out. His latest single Caught Up, released on May 8, was viewed close to half a million times in two weeks.

Middleton said work on his latest album, A Mild Case of Insomnia, came to a halt with the Covid-19 lockdown, with the exception of the release of Caught Up, which is on the album.

“At the beginning of lockdown, I partnered with Meals on Wheels and helped to give Easter eggs to children. I fell in love with the idea of assisting good causes,” he said.

So he has partnered with the Order of St John to help raise awareness of the masks they are selling to raise much-needed funds during the pandemic.

The Order of St John have offices around South Africa and their projects during lockdown have included supporting the Department of Health with community health-care workers and auxiliary nurses, to assist daily with door-to-door Covid-19 screening and education, and providing health response units with EMS vehicles and medics on standby.

They are also helping supply personal protective equipment to front-line responders and essential services. And during the lockdown, St John have distributed over 97 tons of food and hygiene products to more than 180000 families in need.

All profits from the sale of their masks go towards their projects.

For more information on their basic, branded and hydrophobic masks, go to: www.stjohn.org.za