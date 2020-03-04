Teens hope for brighter future

Durban - Siyabonga Phewa, 18, is a star on the soccer field and athletics track, and Kerry Stone, 19, catches the essence of someone’s laugh with her pencil. Yet for these two highly talented young people, their childhood years were anything but easy and the future already has put many boulders in their paths, but both are determined to make a success of their lives. Their home is the Malvern Youth and Child Care Centre in Queensburgh, but now reaching adulthood, they have to start looking towards their future with very few resources behind them. This week, the Independent on Saturday sat down with the pair, who have both been through some very tough times growing up, but have already risen above their circumstances. Phewa has lived at the home for nine years. He is in matric at Pinetown Boys’ High School and is a prefect. Sport and protecting the environment are equal passions. He plays club soccer for Escombe FC, as well as at school and is also a promising track athlete over 800m and 1500m.

“I enjoy both soccer and athletics. When I got to Grade 7, I got really good at sport.

“I could look at athletics to go further, but I also want to study environmental sciences. I’ve been exposed to a lot of environmental issues, such as climate change and pollution,” he said, adding that he was a member of the school’s eco-club and participated in numerous beach clean-ups and similar projects.

With such a jam-packed sporting schedule, Phewa said this year was about passing matric.

“This year my focus is on my studies and I’m fortunate in that I’ve built a relationship with my coaches and they understand when I can’t attend all practices.

“Whatever I try to do, I do it the best I can and will give it my full attention,” he said.

He also trains the younger children at the home, with some of them also playing for Escombe FC.

“I’m very ambitious and I feel the future is going to work out,” he said.

An artwork by talented, but untrained, Kerry Stone.

Kerry has been looking for a college where she can complete her matric, so she can pursue a career in art.

She creates many drawings in pencil, particularly portraiture, despite never having had formal art lessons.

“I also use oil pastels and I do dabble in a bit of paint, but I’m not sure if I’m good enough.

“With faces, I like capturing emotions and certain expressions such as when someone is laughing. I take a photo and then I draw it.

“Art is something that makes me feel happy. If I could draw every day, I would be elated.

“I love colour, but with black and white I can capture more. I feel as though art is built within me.

“I am very nervous about the future, but I have a vision of what I want to happen. But I sometimes feel could it be too far away and I won’t be able to get to that point,” she said.

The administrator at Malvern Youth and Child Care Centre Palesa Sechaka said the pair was “very talented” in their separate fields.

Although young people are expected to leave the home when they turn 18, Sechaka said the centre will help them to move into adulthood.

“We help them to look for opportunities and if there is someone out there willing to help, these two are very talented,” said Sechaka.

Any organisation or individual who is willing to assist can contact Palesa Sechaka on email [email protected]