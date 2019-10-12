Herlihy is one of many Telkom customers who have had their communication cut off by the network provider in recent months.
“Telkom is a disaster,” said Herlihy. “I called and they told me there is some problem with the copper lines and they can no longer provide connection through them.”
Earlier this year Telkom announced that it would discontinue its copper-based lines and move to digital, wireless phones.
“Telkom’s wireless service is more reliable than its copper-based technology and is less susceptible to interruptions as a result of adverse weather conditions, faults and cable theft,” it said.