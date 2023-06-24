Tempestuous Baroque

Durban - The Baroque 2000 ensemble are offering a concert titled “Tempest, thunder and lightning”, inviting audiences to listen to the musical sounds of wind, rain, thunder and lightning. The concert is at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery tomorrow at 11.30am.

The programme features two works by French composer Jean-Phillippe Rameau. His Overture and “Storm” from his first major comic opera Platée, the story of an ugly water nymph who believes that Jupiter, the king of the gods, is in love with her. It was written for the wedding of Louis, Dauphin of France, son of King Louis XV, to the Infanta María Teresa Rafaela of Spain, who, according to contemporary sources, was no beauty herself. Also performed is Rameau Danse des Sauvages from his opera Les Indes Galantes (The Amorous Indies), which celebrates love in exotic locations. By all accounts Rameau was a fairly cantankerous character. It is said on his deathbed at the age of 81, he rebuked the priest who was singing prayers for his soul and demanded he sing in tune.

Staying in France, Jean-Féry Rebel’s simphonie nouvelle Les Élémens, a ballet written in 1737, whose opening movement is entitled The Chaos, or The Cahos, according to the original engraving. Two works from Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi complete the programme, both with Ralitza Macheva playing the violin solos. The "Summer" concerto from "The Four Seasons" is famous for its storm scene starting peacefully with brid calls of cuckoos, turtle doves and finches before the gentle breezes build up into a violent tempest. Vivaldi violin concerto Tempesta di Mare was published at the same time as his Four Seasons and vividly depicts a storm at sea.