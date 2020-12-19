Terrified of snakes? ’Dangerous Creatures’ expo is for you

Wondering what to do with the kids over the holiday period? Well, the Dangerous Creatures exhibition at uShaka Marine World is open, and our photographer and videographer Motshwari Mofokeng got over his own fears to bring you a virtual tour and whet your appetite.

The exhibition is billed “from fear to fascination”, and Mofokeng enjoyed the experience as he was guided through the facility.

The centre hosts an unusual display of snakes, spiders, scorpions, frogs and other creepy crawlies. “There’s a dark tunnel as creatures surprisingly introduce themselves. And there’s the big snakes with dangerous poison and the non-poisonous snakes were brought out for the shoot. I enjoyed snake feeding time which is usually at 10am,” he said.

Featured is the beautifully patterned gaboon viper, green mambas and giant bullfrogs. There are the jewel-like poison dart frogs, the plastic looking Whyte’s tree frogs and cartoon-like Argentinean horned frogs.

Staff will help you to overcome your fears and leave you fascinated by the incredible animals, said Mofokeng of the tour.