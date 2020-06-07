Thanking the world for Little Mercies

Durban - Call it a boomerang effect in publishing. Midlands writer Bridget Krone gave up after seven months when local publishers were not interested in her novel Little Mercies, set in Pietermaritzburg and highlighting lesser-known moments in the life of Indian leader Mohandas Gandhi. “A friend read the manuscript and without telling me, sent it to the United States (where a publisher, Catalyst Press, accepted it) and then passed it on to another (Walker Books) in the UK,” said Krone. “I was so excited. I had really given up. It was a lovely surprise.” Now, PanMacMillan Publishers is distributing it on the South African market.

Bridget Krone with her book Little Mercies, which overseas publishers of children’s book took to, but local ones ignored.

The story is about 11-year-old Mercy, who has a multiracial background and lives with her eccentric foster aunts - two elderly sisters who are so poor that they can afford only one lightbulb. A nasty housing developer is eyeing their house, which suddenly starts falling apart - just as Aunt Flora starts falling apart too. She’s forgetting words, names and even how to behave in public.

“Mercy tries to keep her head down at school, but when a classmate frames her for stealing the school’s raffle money, Mercy’s teachers decide to take a closer look at her home life,” the release from PanMacMillan reads.

“With the help of a neighbour, Mr Singh, who teaches Mercy about Gandhi and his principles of passive resistance, Mercy finds a tool to solve her problems. But first, like Gandhi, she needs to stand up for herself. She also needs a miracle. And to summon it she has to find her voice and tell the truth - and that truth is neither pure nor simple.”

Pietermaritzburg, where Krone has lived and worked most of her life since matriculating at Girls’ Collegiate and studying at the local campus of the then-University of Natal, is not presented in its stereotypical English-Zulu profile.

“I wanted to convey a place that is real. People are not what you expect: a kind Afrikaans neighbour, an Indian man seeking refuge from his intense family and Dr Waku, ‘the doctor of happiness’, from Senegal.

“We are not a homogenous group of angry whites and Zulus. We’re a melting pot.”

Krone, who has had a career in teaching and writing textbooks, started writing Little Mercies during a gap between commissions.

“You write textbooks under huge pressure. Then suddenly it’s all over and it’s only years later that there is the next change in curriculum.”

Her first quest was to find the correct house her story would be set in, in real life.

After putting out requests - something not corny Victorian, but ordinary, old fashioned and not modernised - two people came up with leads, both of which led Krone to the same house, in Pelham, occupied by two elderly sisters who had inherited it and kept it as it always had been.

The “aunts” who fostered Mercy were easy for Krone to come up with.

“They are a mishmash of my grandmothers: educated, eccentric people with funny little sayings. They’re industrious and just lovely. They have good values and they take no nonsense.”

The others she attributes to extensive research and her intimate knowledge of Pietermaritzburg and its people.

It included interviewing a couple of foster parents.

“Both had to defend their children from unscrupulous social workers.”

In the book, Krone tells of one of the aunts saying how some of them operate.

“For money, I’m sorry to say,” Aunt Mary said. “They arrange with a so-called ‘family’ that they will get the grant from Sassa and the social worker gets a cut.”

Then there’s Gandhi.

“I wanted to explore what was not really told about, which was his night in the waiting room (after being thrown off the train). That really needed to be told.”

The cold night marked the beginning of Gandhi’s life quest for truth.

“And his childhood,” Krone elaborated.

“He was bullied. He didn’t do so well at school and he wasn’t born to be iconic.”

This piece of history ties in with Mercy’s need to stand up for herself. Wary of making her book, aimed at nine to 12-year-olds, too much of a history lesson, Krone brought in the excitement of the presence of bees, and their effects, in a vacant property adjacent to the house in Pelham.

“I have always wanted to keep a beehive but I may not, living in a gated community,” she said.

Krone also spoke of her own breakthrough as a writer. She said her university English studies were “all based around criticism and lost courage”.

However, she found the wherewithal through reading Julia Cameron’s book The Artist’s Way. “That helped me to overcome feelings of being intimidated.”

She is now working on two more children’s novels, one set on an island in the Orange River and the other in Cedarville, near Kokstad, where she grew up.

Small Mercies retails for R140. The book’s arrival in SA was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.