That’s a fact, comrades

Durban — Runners from Zimbabwe, India, the UK, Botswana, Russia, Brazil, the US, Zambia, eSwatini, Australia, Lesotho, Namibia, Germany, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Malawi are among the internationals joining South Africans for Sunday’s Comrades Marathon. About 20 600 athletes are expected at the start at the Durban City Hall at 5.30am on Sunday for the 85.91km to Pietermaritzburg.

There are 148 runners with the surname Dlamini, and participants come from all walks of life, including managers, accountants/auditors, IT specialists, bankers, police officers, clerks, doctors/specialists, teachers and advocates/attorneys. Running his 50th Comrades Marathon is Durban legend Barry Holland, 72, who is in line to set the record for the number of finishes: he’s on 49 and 50 beckons. Last week he told the Independent on Saturday that he reckoned he was ready to claim the record.

The first 10 men and women receive prize money. The first man and first woman each receive R825 000. If the winners (man and woman) break the best time previously recorded for the up run, they will receive a cash payment of R500 000. Along the way, cheered on by thousands of fans, supporters and friends and family, runners will find 48 stocked refreshment stations. Included in the offerings will be 30 350 litres of Coke; 10 650 litres of Fanta and Crème Soda served in 450 000 175ml paper cups; 2.2 million Thirsti water sachets and 600 000 Thirsti sports drink sachets; 45 000 containers of asemZansi Amahewu; and 22 000 150ml cans of Bavaria Malt.