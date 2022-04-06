The ’Hound’ is back

It shut down on February 14 last year, having been operational for 37 years, because of financial constraints exacerbated by the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Durban ‒ More than a year after announcing its closure, Greyhound on Wednesday announced it would be back on the road from April 13.

“We are extremely happy to be back and fully operational, as this will allow passengers the opportunity to travel safely and in luxury again. Customers can look forward to travelling in our premium Greyhound Dreamliner to long haul destinations,” said Greyhound Coach Lines spokesperson Leslie Matthews. "Not only is this great news for passengers, it comes with job creation at a time where unemployment is at an all-time low in South Africa.”

With lockdown restrictions eased, the travel and tourism sector has seen a massive improvement with more people travelling across provinces. With the Easter break approaching, there will be a demand for safe, reliable and luxurious mode of transport.

“We are happy to welcome back Greyhound Coach Lines, one of the most well-known and trusted interprovincial bus services,” said Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga. “The return of the luxury liner is well-aligned with the ministry’s vision to get all transport forms fully operational at the highest standard."