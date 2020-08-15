The poetry is on the wall

Durban - Have we forgotten how to play? That is the question asked by Luke Macdonald from the Hitched Crew web series, who has just completed a new artwork with graffiti artist Mook Lion, photographer Val Adamson and film production agency Tomfoolery. On the corner of Problem Mkhize (Cowey) and Sandile Thusi (Argyle) roads, the work includes a poem titled Swings next to artwork by Mook Lion. Macdonald, who is from Durban, and his cousin Jordan Deall from Pietermaritzburg, became known for their epic hitch-hiking trip to Los Angeles where they hoped to meet Ellen DeGeneres. Although they never met the talk show host, their journey through Africa captured the hearts and imaginations of their audience.

Having returned to Durban just before lockdown, Macdonald said he wanted to put poetry with a positive spin in public spaces, but which would make people think.

“I’ve been writing for a long time and got chatting to Mook Lion,” he said yesterday.

They teamed up with Adamson to use her wall, along with Tomfoolery (which filmed the Hitched series).

“It’s a nice collaboration between different art forms and each week I’m going to put a new poem on the wall. I like to focus on the true things of value in life. Since time began, people haven’t been listening and this piece is a reminder of that, especially against the landscape of coronavirus. The beauty of humans is that there is such a huge capacity to do good,” said Macdonald.

Graffiti artist Mook Lion, who travelled (with a permit) from Makhanda (Grahamstown) to do the artwork, said: “I really enjoyed this project, it was an opportunity to do something new and fresh in public spaces and I like the idea of changing the poem every week.

“I also like to provoke people’s imaginations. It’s a busy location, a lot of people are going to see it and it’s a bit more for people to think about.”

Adamson said there had been many artworks on her wall over the past 10 years.

“Everyone knows that wall and for this artwork, we had to scrape off about 20kg of paint from the last 10 years.

“I like the poetry on the wall - it’s a nice change and it’s a bit whimsical. I think that’s what we all need at the moment.”

