Durban - We recently featured a scene of Berea Road shot in the 1930s, with sweeping views into the city. In his Berea trilogy, to feature over the next few weeks, our correspondent Mark Levin looks at the landmark buildings on the street. In 1896, a young Englishman arrived in Durban to seek his fortune. Mr EA Benson had trained as a draper and general outfitter, in Manchester and London.

Four years after his arrival, he formed Benson and Co., and leased the smart premises on the corner of Berea Road and Keits Avenue, where he opened the Berea Emporium, seen in the first photo, taken in 1902.

Close to the tramway, he hoped to attract customers on the Berea, who did not want to travel all the way into town. His emporium had three separate entrances: the ladies’ and children’s departments, the drapery and furnishing section, and the millinery department.

A London-trained dressmaker was engaged to cater for the needs of his wealthier clientele. In its first few years, the shop did well, in part because Benson was popular, had charming manners and was “anxious to meet his customers in their every demand”.

Competition from other drapers and milliners in Berea Road, and from large department stores like Greenacres “in town” forced him to close his emporium. For a while, the premises were empty, but by 1908 it had been divided into three separate shops which included a milliner, a grocer and, later, a cycle shop. Whyte’s Tea Room traded from 225 Berea Road for years. Today, the site is part of the parking lot of the Berea Centre, built in the 1970s, as shown in the second picture.

Benson did not give up. He moved farther up Berea Road, to the corner of Noble Road, and opened a much smaller shop as a draper and milliner.