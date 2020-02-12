THEN and NOW: Durban's daring designers









Professor Brian Kearney and Michele Jacobs, co-authors of The Berea Style, at the launch of their book at an exhibition of Durban architecture which runs until February 28. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/ANA Durban - The rich tapestry of Durban’s history is reflected by its architecture, which in turn was influenced by the city’s early architects who were hugely talented with pen and ink and adventurous of spirit. And none more so than Wlliam Murray-Jones, who was the city’s principal architect from 1926 to 1943 - and his work forms part of an exhibition of drawings arranged by the Durban Heritage Trust which opened on Thursday night at the Institute of Architects in Glenwood, and runs until February 28. The exhibition showcases work which has been included in three publications, A Measure of The Past, The Street Wilson Drawing Collection and the latest, The Berea Style, which was launched at the event. Stuttaford's Department Store, at the corner of West and Field Streets was built in 1924. Street-Wilson and Paton designed the noteworthy eight-storied department store and office. Co-authors of The Berea Style, Professor Brian Kearney and Michele Jacobs, were at the launch and Kearney said The Berea Style highlights architecture unique to Durban, which had influences from Brazil, Spain and Portugal. Such buildings include Belmont Apartments which used to be on beachfront, Quadrant House and King's Mansions. Architects behind The Berea Style were William Murray-Jones and Arthur Ritchie MacKinlay, with Kearney describing Murray-Jones as “a universal man”. “Murray-Jones was an engineer and an architect. He made three journeys up and down the Amazon River and the book includes his first hand experiences. These come from his daughter who gave us his journal with his memoirs,” said Kearney.

Anstey's Department Store, West Street,1922 was designed byStreet-Wilson & Paton. The imposing facade incorporated a wide ovoid arch within the pediment of the pavement colonnade; five central vertical sets of large windows and ends with full height pilasters and bay windows. A richly decorated pediment topped the composition.

As well as his hair-rasing adventures in Brazil, Murray-Jones worked in Spain, France, Chile and North Borneo on projects constructing pipelines, bridges, tunnels and harbours.

Arriving in Durban in 1926, in what was a recession period after World War I, Murray-Jones created a demand for labour for his amphitheatre project which was highly labour intensive.

“Murray-Jones brought the Mediterranean influence to Durban,” said Kearney, adding that it was mistakenly believed at the time that Durban had a Mediterranean climate.

Also on exhibition are drawings from Measure of the Past, which is a collection of drawings from UKZN architecture students and are important because some provide the only historical record of particular buildings.

Another Arthur Ritchie MacKinlay building was Belmont Apartments in West Street in 1927. Although much of the design shown in the drawings was not built, the West Street elevation shows the typical vertical focussing elements were split into two with lower arched ones and higher rectangular framed windows. The corner pavilions had their own vertical elements and a catalogue of windows and doors spread across the various floors.

Jacobs said: “Second year students from the 1960s to the early 1990s had to go and record houses, such as the Florida Road house. The students’ work also included some of the old iron houses which are now largely gone.

“The essence of the collection is that it is the only record of buildings which have disappeared or are degenerating and it is essential to preserve what is left,” she said.

The third book at the exhibition, William Street-Wilson Collection looks at work by architects Street-Wilson, Arthur Fyfe and Percy Barr and later Wallace Paton, which was the beginnings of today’s Paton-Taylor Architects.

The detailed design for Durban’s amphitheatre (1931-1933) by William Murray Jones highlights the exceptional skill of the city’s early architects.

Their work included some of the city’s major buildings and churches, including the Emmanuel Cathedral, St Thomas Church, the Dutch Reformed Church and the Pietermaritzburg City Hall. Kearney said the architecture was highly decorative and very detailed coming from the late Victorian era, with red brick being characteristic of these buildings.

Jacobs said the exceptional skills of the architects and artisans, such as builders and carpenters of early Durban, could be seen in the drawings at the exhibition, which were taken from original drawings, some of which were done on linen.

“The original drawings on linen are so well preserved, such as the one of St Thomas Church which is full size and in watercolour.

“These are done with pen and ink and drawn by hand, some with ink stains and cigarette burns. They have the original stamps and signatories which gives added information and authenticity. They are a tangible connection to our past,” said Jacobs.