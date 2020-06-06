Then & Now: Durban’s Golden Mile

Durban - The picture this week is from a postcard, probably shot in the mid-1980s, of South Beach and Durban’s Golden Mile, facing north towards the uMgeni River. Most of the old South Beach cards were shot south looking towards the Bluff.

In the foreground you can see the Durban Spa, before the modern frontage was added to it, the Malibu hotel, built in the early 1970s and today the Garden Court South Beach, the Tropicana, today the Gooderson tropicana, and the beach hotel.

Higher up the Golden Mile, the Garden Court and Maharani can be seen. Both were finished in 1985.

The Malibu Hotel was a famed Durban watering hole with the Port o’ Call Disco, Father’s Moustache (where the Blarney Brothers got their start) and the Diamond Circle, with a lounge type vibe. The Tropicana was known for its raucous nightspot the London Town Pub, a popular, loud, wet T-shirt, yard of ale competition type nightspot, while the Beach had a pub downstairs called The Cockney Pride which always had live music.

Today in the era of social distancing and lockdowns, photographer Shelley Kjonstad’s matcher of South Beach shows an empty beach with walkers exercising in the morning exercise slot.