Then & Now: Keits Avenue









Durban - This week’s feature, by Mark Levin, concentrates on the man behind the name. Keits Avenue takes its name from William Keit who lived on the corner of Berea Road and Keits Avenue. Born in Dresden, Germany, in 1841, Julius Wilhelm Keit arrived in Durban on December 14, 1872, and began working as the new curator of the Botanic Gardens on January 1, 1873. He had gained experience as a gardener in Europe and at the Glasnevin gardens in Dublin, and came recommended by Kew Gardens. Once in Durban, he Anglicised his name to William. The odds were not in his favour: inadequate budgets, a serious drought, a largely unskilled labour force (including convict labour) and lukewarm public support for the gardens frustrated Keit, whose own personality did not endear him to his critics. Yet he persevered, attempting to identify and label the plants and trees, repair the fences and paths and lay out new flower beds. Despite his efforts, he was aware of his lack of support and resigned in January 1882. Keit had married into the prominent Currie family. Louisa was the daughter of William Currie, mayor of Durban in 1879 and 1880. Currie and Keit had discussed the critical water shortage facing Durban in the late 1870s.

In 1878, Currie had sunk wells at the foot of the Botanic Gardens (hence Currie’s Fountain) from which water was piped into the town. After his resignation, and aided by a small inheritance, he opened a nursery, which thrived. He purchased two properties, 209 and 211 Berea Road, which would remain in the Keit family until the 1940s.

No photos can be traced of these simple properties, but both were demolished in the 1950s to be replaced by Nelson’s Super Station. The site, between Florence Avenue and Keit’s Avenue, is still a petrol station as seen in the recent photo. For many years, Keit’s son, an accountant, lived at 209 Berea Road. After William Keit’s death in 1916, his spinster daughter lived at number 211.

Not everyone underestimated Keit’s achievements at the Botanic Gardens. The Durban Corporation wasted little time before appointing him curator of the city’s public parks, where he seemed to have been much happier. He planted trees along the city’s older streets and in Albert Park as well as the palms on the Victoria Embankment.

The old photo captures the character of Berea Road when Keit lived there. The horse-drawn tram at Stage 4 dates from the late 1890s, after the installation of street lights but before the electrification of the trams. If Keit was responsible for the planting of the flamboyants seen in the centre of the road, none survive today.

Although Keit is forgotten today, it is fitting that a road was named after him in his own lifetime, more so that his own home had a frontage on Keits Avenue.