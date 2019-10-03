Born in Dresden, Germany, in 1841, Julius Wilhelm Keit arrived in Durban on December 14, 1872, and began working as the new curator of the Botanic Gardens on January 1, 1873. He had gained experience as a gardener in Europe and at the Glasnevin gardens in Dublin, and came recommended by Kew Gardens.
Once in Durban, he Anglicised his name to William.
The odds were not in his favour: inadequate budgets, a serious drought, a largely unskilled labour force (including convict labour) and lukewarm public support for the gardens frustrated Keit, whose own personality did not endear him to his critics. Yet he persevered, attempting to identify and label the plants and trees, repair the fences and paths and lay out new flower beds. Despite his efforts, he was aware of his lack of support and resigned in January 1882.
Keit had married into the prominent Currie family. Louisa was the daughter of William Currie, mayor of Durban in 1879 and 1880. Currie and Keit had discussed the critical water shortage facing Durban in the late 1870s.