Durban - In the early 1900s, Berea Road was lined with general dealers, bookmakers, milliners, butchers, wagon builders, cabinet makers, drapers, blacksmiths and the odd bottle store, chemist and doctor. On the corner of Berea Road and Gum Tree Avenue stood the appropriately named Gum Tree Store, which was established in the late 19th century.

The avenue and store took their name from a clump of gum trees which had once been a landmark there.

In 1899, Walter Knox bought the store from HT Davies (who would repurchase it a few years later) and restocked it. Most of his customers were from the Berea, but those who required delivery to their doors had only to phone 168 and the Gum Tree vans would be despatched. Up-country clients’ goods were sent by rail.

The first photo was taken about three years after Knox bought the store. He can be seen standing upstairs where the family lived.

One of the new items Knox added to his groceries was liquid eggs, which could be bought in 1-, 2-, 4- or 10-pound tins. These eggs could be used for puddings, pancakes and omelettes and by invalids. The military placed large orders for liquid eggs. Knox was extremely proud of this product, quoting from the analyst’s report which declared the preparation to be “pure and wholesome and entirely free from any deleterious constituents prejudicial to health”.

It is not clear why the store closed down or changed its name, but competition among general dealers and grocers was stiff in Berea Road. In the 1920s there was a Gum Tree Pharmacy, but it traded from a different premises a few doors up.

The recent photo shows the high-rise building on the site of the original Gum Tree Store.

Along Gum Tree Avenue are still a few of the original cottages dating back to the time the Gum Tree Store traded. A church, which is well maintained, was built in 1937. The final photo shows part of the street today.