Durban - Thirty people were injured in the province on Wednesday in two separate taxi crashes. Sixteen people were injured in a single taxi crash on Trafford Road near Richmond Road in Pinetown at about 13:45 today.

Garrith Jamieson, Operations Director at Rescue Care, said paramedics arrived to find the taxi on its roof. "A number of occupants had been ejected from the vehicle and were found lying on the roadway. More ambulances were dispatched as well as Advanced Life Support units to assist. A total of Sixteen people including a three-year-old child sustained various injuries and were stabilised before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care," he said.

At this stage the events leading up to the collision is unknown however SAPS were at the scene.

In a separate incident in Ladysmith this morning, 14 were injured when a taxi veered off the Centenary Road.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics, and provincial services, arrived on the scene shortly before 8am to find the taxi in the veld some distance from the road. Several children that had been traveling in the taxi were walking around on the scene.

He said paramedics assessed the patients and found that fourteen children had sustained minor to moderate injuries. "Fortunately, there were no fatalities," he said.

The children were treated for their injuries and transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene.