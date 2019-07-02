The death certificate of Philani Ntuli, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Siam Lee.

Durban - It's official. Siam Lee's alleged kidnapper and killer is dead. Philani Ntuli's death certificate was presented to the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning when the case was struck off the roll.

Judge Naresh Bhika lamented that it was a lost opportunity after much investigation by Rajan Govender and his team.

State advocate Cheryl Naidu said it took time for the State to get confirmation of Ntuli's death and that word of it had first come from press reports.

"Initially it was suspected that there was possible foul behaviour," she said, referring to a dubious looking death certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

"However it turned out to be the result of a fault with the printer," she said.

She said on June 26, the State got fingerprints from the deceased while his body was at the funeral parlour.

"The State is satisfied that the deceased is in fact Philani Ntuli," she said.

Naidu also said it was "a crying shame" that the case had come to this point "because the complainant will never have a voice".

"I am quite confident we would have secured a conviction, " she said.

Ntuli faced 16 charges ranging from murder and kidnapping to intimidation and crimen injuria. The most high profile among his charges related to the murder of Siam Lee who went missing from a Durban North brothel in January last year.

She was found burnt to death in a sugar cane field near New Hanover in the Midlands a week later.

Siam's mother, Nan, who currently lives in Bloemfontein, rushed to Durban by bus for Tuesday's hearing.

"I have mixed conflicted feelings (about Ntuli's death)," she said.

"I also feel bitter. I would love for him to be shamed, but not at my daughter's expense. The guy's dead. I couldn't have asked for anything better. There's no more death penalty in SA. Honestly, I wish there was," she said.