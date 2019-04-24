Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal government has started an initiative for members of the public to donate food and blankets to the victims of the brutal storms which swept through the Durban this week.

More than 200 houses around Durban were damaged and several collapsed, displacing about 1 000 people. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly said the provincial death toll was now over 60 during a site visit in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

Nwabisa Dano, an official from the KZN Premier’s Office, said the initiative was started late on Tuesday night and people had started donating clothing, blankets and food to the many families who lost everything in the storm.

The donations can be made to the provincial disaster management centres in Durban, Port Shepstone and in Empangeni.

The addresses are as follows:

Durban

3 Jeff Taylor Crescent, Durban



