Some of the families lost everything in the storm - their houses, loved ones, clothes, furniture and appliances. Picture: Sihle Mlambo

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal government has started an initiative for members of the public to donate food and blankets to the victims of the brutal storms which swept through the Durban this week.  

More than 200 houses around Durban were damaged and several collapsed, displacing about 1 000 people. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly said the provincial death toll was now over 60 during a site visit in Chatsworth on Wednesday.

Nwabisa Dano, an official from the KZN Premier’s Office, said the initiative was started late on Tuesday night and people had started donating clothing, blankets and food to the many families who lost everything in the storm. 

 The donations can be made to the provincial disaster management centres in Durban, Port Shepstone and in Empangeni. 

 The addresses are as follows: 

Durban 

 3 Jeff Taylor Crescent, Durban


 

Port Shepstone

 

Port Shepstone 

Empangeni 9 Bronze Street, Empangeni

 

“The feedback from the community has been positive. People started donating from last night, dropping off parcels,” she said.  

“Whatever people can donate is welcome, and it will make a difference to someone,” said Dano.  

In a poster, the government said food, clothing, blankets and sanitary towels were needed. 

 Imtiaaz Sooliman, the founder of the non-profit organisation the Gift of the Givers, said donations could be made to the organisation’s Durban office in Overport. He said the organisation only accepted new clothing items and blankets for donations. 

He said items that were required for the flood relief were blankets, mattresses, food items, baby milk powder, sanitary pads, diapers, body soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, face cloths, new clothing, shoes, school uniforms, stationery, plastic sheeting, corrugated roof sheeting. 

Money donations can be made to the following account: 

Gift of the Givers 

Standard Bank 

Pietermaritzburg 

Account number 052137228 

Branch Code 057525

Reference: KZN Floods  

“We only take new items for donations, we are really fussy about that. People can bring new blankets, clothes, shoes and food to our Durban office,” said Sooliman. 

Gift of the Givers 

Durban 563 Ridge Road, Essenwood / 563 Peter Mokaba Road, Essenwood

 

#CountryDuty Social activist lawyer Tumi Sole has also mobilized donations through his ‘#CountryDuty’ initiative.  

“The #CountryDuty team appealing for assistance towards the recent floods that affected Durban and Port St Johns,” Tumi tweeted on Tuesday. 

Cash donations can be made to: #CountryDuty Business PAYU Bank: Nedbank Account Number: 1183343302 Branch Code: 19700500 Reference: #DurbanFlood or #PSJFloods

Clothing, blankets, food, soap and many other items can be dropped off at several locations around Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg. Durban

Umlazi

Howick

Johannesburg

Pretoria

Port Elizabeth

Port St Johns

Ladium

Honeydew, Randburg

Cape Town

UCT - Cape Town

Donations can also be made to the Saiva Sithantha Sungum non-profit organisation in Chatsworth, Durban and Phoenix.
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies is also working with the non-profit Saiva Sithantha Sungum non-profit organisation to facilitate donations.

Finally, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha has drop off points in Durban, Reservoir Hills, Chatsworth, Westcliff and Phoenix.

Clothes and non-perishable food items have been requested, and no second hand clothing.


Finally, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha has drop off points in Durban, Reservoir Hills, Chatsworth, Westcliff and Phoenix. Clothes and non-perishable food items have been requested, and no second hand clothing.


Independent On Saturday