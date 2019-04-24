Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal government has started an initiative for members of the public to donate food and blankets to the victims of the brutal storms which swept through the Durban this week.
More than 200 houses around Durban were damaged and several collapsed, displacing about 1 000 people. President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly said the provincial death toll was now over 60 during a site visit in Chatsworth on Wednesday.
Nwabisa Dano, an official from the KZN Premier’s Office, said the initiative was started late on Tuesday night and people had started donating clothing, blankets and food to the many families who lost everything in the storm.
The donations can be made to the provincial disaster management centres in Durban, Port Shepstone and in Empangeni.
The addresses are as follows:
Durban
3 Jeff Taylor Crescent, Durban
Port Shepstone
Port Shepstone
Empangeni 9 Bronze Street, Empangeni
“The feedback from the community has been positive. People started donating from last night, dropping off parcels,” she said.
“Whatever people can donate is welcome, and it will make a difference to someone,” said Dano.
In a poster, the government said food, clothing, blankets and sanitary towels were needed.
Imtiaaz Sooliman, the founder of the non-profit organisation the Gift of the Givers, said donations could be made to the organisation’s Durban office in Overport. He said the organisation only accepted new clothing items and blankets for donations.
He said items that were required for the flood relief were blankets, mattresses, food items, baby milk powder, sanitary pads, diapers, body soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, face cloths, new clothing, shoes, school uniforms, stationery, plastic sheeting, corrugated roof sheeting.
Money donations can be made to the following account:
Gift of the Givers
Standard Bank
Pietermaritzburg
Account number 052137228
Branch Code 057525
Reference: KZN Floods
“We only take new items for donations, we are really fussy about that. People can bring new blankets, clothes, shoes and food to our Durban office,” said Sooliman.
Gift of the Givers
Durban 563 Ridge Road, Essenwood / 563 Peter Mokaba Road, Essenwood
#CountryDuty Social activist lawyer Tumi Sole has also mobilized donations through his ‘#CountryDuty’ initiative.
“The #CountryDuty team appealing for assistance towards the recent floods that affected Durban and Port St Johns,” Tumi tweeted on Tuesday.
Cash donations can be made to: #CountryDuty Business PAYU Bank: Nedbank Account Number: 1183343302 Branch Code: 19700500 Reference: #DurbanFlood or #PSJFloods
The #CountryDuty team appealing for assistance towards the recent floods that affected Durban and Port St Johns. Drop off details are in the thread and banking details as an alternative are below:— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
#CountryDuty Business PAYU— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Bank: Nedbank
Account Number: 1183343302
Branch Code: 19700500
Reference: #DurbanFlood or #PSJFloods
Clothing, blankets, food, soap and many other items can be dropped off at several locations around Durban, Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg. Durban
Durban Town Hall, Anton Lembede St, Durban Central.— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Times: Monday to Sunday 2pm to 6pm.
Contact: Nosipho on 078 239 8200 or Xoliswa on 084 020 0449 pic.twitter.com/lPj8y2LkzT
Umlazi
Mangosuthu University of Technology, 511 Mangosuthu Highway, Department of Marketing and Communications: Mbali Mkhize, Senior Director MarComms— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Times: Monday to Friday 8am – 4pm
Contact: Nontokozo 0319077347/8 or Nganele 0319077217 pic.twitter.com/CjUhFoVu6M
Howick
Pharmacy at Spar Merrivale, 13 Zeedeeberg Rd, Merrivale, Howick— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 24, 2019
Times: Monday to Sunday 9am - 8pm.
Contract Marie on 033 3302439 Marie. pic.twitter.com/5SQm9BIefi
Johannesburg
UJ, 21 Kingsway Avenue, Auckland Park— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Time: 10am - 7pm
Contact Itumeleng on 079 445 6719 pic.twitter.com/jQ3Fh4iWua
Pretoria
UNISA SRC Office, Sunnyside, Pretoria.— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 24, 2019
Times: Monday to Sunday 9am - 8pm
Contact Thembeka on [email protected] or 065 977 2203 pic.twitter.com/ZgviPYcguM
Port Elizabeth
SAA Cargo Complex, Boeing Street, Walmer.— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Time: Monday to Friday 6am – 9pm.
Contact Thandi prior to arrival on 078 221 5531. pic.twitter.com/UUeR2wueHs
Port St Johns
Port St Johns— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
158 Main Road, Port St Johns
Time: Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm.
Contact: Mandlakazi on 082 398 8457 pic.twitter.com/LLCUuvloSd
Ladium
Romans Pizza Laudium, 254 Tangerine Street, Laudium— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Times: 11:00 - 20:00
Contact Annah or Mable pic.twitter.com/37NSg16lmI
Honeydew, Randburg
Fresh Yumm4 5 Star Junction, Office A13, corner Beyers Naude Drive and Juice Street. Honeydew, 2040— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Time: Monday to Friday 8am – 5pm. For Saturday, call the below to make arrangements.
Contact: [email protected] or [email protected] or 0104427154 or 0799468557 pic.twitter.com/2BIocZfhzd
Cape Town
Bossa Café, Buhrein Estate— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Times: Saturday (27/04/2019) 10am – 6pm and Sunday (28/04/2019) 8am – 12pm.
Contact Trevor on 067 768 7830 or Nomcebo on 084 577 7378. pic.twitter.com/qJNsjbkoYu
UCT - Cape Town
UCT, SRC Offices (Upper Campus)— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Times: Thursday (25/04/2019) and Friday (26/04/2019) 10am – 5pm.
Contact Trevor on 067 768 7830 or Nomcebo on 084 577 7378. pic.twitter.com/GLBrf80ndp
Finally, the South African Hindu Maha Sabha has drop off points in Durban, Reservoir Hills, Chatsworth, Westcliff and Phoenix.
Clothes and non-perishable food items have been requested, and no second hand clothing.
Independent On Saturday