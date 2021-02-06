This year’s Cansa Shavathon will be different. Here’s how it will work

Durban - This year's Cansa Shavathon – which raises much-needed funds for cancer sufferers and their families – will be different. The popular event, which sees people dying their hair or having their hair shaved off, will be spread out over a month and will include innovative and creative ways of staying safe with ideas like drive-thrus, Shavathon in a box, or virtual Shavathons. To ensure Covid-19 safety protocols are met, the events will be smaller and spread out from February 27 to March 27. Maria Scholtz, Cansa's head of sustainability, said: "We've decided to do things differently this year. Usually we have one weekend at the end of February where Shavathon events take place at shopping centres countrywide and in the week thereafter Shavathon hosts hold events at workplaces or schools. However, we're mindful of the safety of the public. The aim is to have smaller controlled Shavathon events.

“Supporters can view the event directory on the Shavathon website for details of events. Event hosts will get innovative and creative this year with a Drive-through, Shavathon-in-a-box and virtual Shavathon options to ensure everyone can still be a part of the campaign. In addition, Shavathon hosts are encouraged to challenge 9 or 19 potential new hosts to organise a Shavathon event.”

The theme of this year’s Shavathon is “Colours Speak Louder than Words”.

Adults pay R50 and children under 12 R25 to spray or shave their hair or donate a ponytail to make a wig for a cancer patient. In addition there are cashless options using apps such as Snapscan, Zapper, MTN MoMo Wallet and online donations can be made on shavathon.org.za

Scholtz said digital selfie boards were also be available to help create awareness and the public are encouraged to share their pictures on social media with the hashtag #CANSAShavathon and #CANSA90.

To host an event, please register and order Shavathon products through the Shavathon eShop. Anyone can host an event but needs to register online.

This year, Cansa celebrates 90 years of service. The organisation still cares for cancer patients and loved ones despite Covid-19. Its homes and services stayed open during the lockdown.

Cansa Care Homes cater for patients receiving cancer treatment offering accommodation, transport and meals. It has TLC Lodges for children and families affected by cancer and has a WhatsApp line that helps with cancer education, queries and support in isiXhosa, isiZulu, Sesotho and siSwati. The number is 071 867 3580.

Cansa also offers confidential, professional cancer-related telephonic counselling to cancer patients, caregivers and their families. Counselling is available in seven languages (English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, siSwati, Sesotho and Setswana) and is free.

