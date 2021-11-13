Thomas and A Tale of Rescue

Following up on the story of Thomas, the rescued puppy in last week’s newspaper, founder of 4 Paws and A Tale Rescue Nicky Koekemoer said they received “lovely feedback” and messages of support from IOS readers. Thomas was found abandoned and badly injured in the middle of the road. He was taken to the Umzinto-based rescue centre where the beaten little dog with broken legs received emergency medical attention.

Founder of 4 Paws And A Tale Rescue Nicky Koekemoer with some of the 46 rescued dogs at her home in Umzinto. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) Thomas is still a young dog and the prognosis for his recovery was positive, but one of his broken legs has not been healing properly. Koekemoer said yesterday that the vet who originally treated him had left the area, but that Thomas was examined by another vet in Amanzimtoti this week. “The vet took X-rays and, while the bone is healing, his knee and ankle have locked. We’re going to wait for a month, during which I’ll give Thomas daily physiotherapy to try to loosen the knee and ankle so that they bend.

“But if they don’t, then he will have to have the leg amputated,” said Koekemoer, who described Thomas as a “sweet little guy and he captured everybody’s heart while he was at the vet, including the vet”. Koekemoer and her husband Johnny care for more than 40 dogs, as well as eight cats at the centre. “All the dogs here sleep inside,” she said. They also feed another 130 dogs and 45 cats in nearby areas.

Apart from Thomas, rescued and traumatised animals include Asher, who was thrown out of a car in the middle of the town when he was eight weeks old. Koekemoer said: “He had no hair and we put a blanket over him which he hid in for two weeks. He would sneak out before he had enough confidence to come out ‒ that was five years ago and only last year, he allowed us to touch his ears for the first time.” Also at the centre are Quartel and Lulu, who are both deaf, and Rottie, that loves to swim, and was taken to a vet to be euthanised because he had a deformed foot. Koekemoer said the vet did not have the heart to put him down and called her.

She said that during Covid, the number of abandoned animals had grown substantially, while there have been very few adoptions over the last 18 months. 4 Paws and A Tale Rescue also assists with vaccinations and sterilisations of stray or vulnerable animals in the area. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the centre can contact Nicky on 084 626 5508 or go to the 4 Paws And A Tale Facebook page.