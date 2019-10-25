59 bales of toilet paper were seized from a shop in Verulam. Picture: Supplied
DURBAN – Durban police arrested three men and confiscated 72 bales of toilet paper belonging to the eThekwini Municipality on Thursday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers from the eThekwini Outer North Cluster Task Team conducted an operation in Verulam and Phoenix which led to the arrests. 

Police recovered a total of 72 bales (each containing 48 rolls) of toilet paper belonging to the municipality and 35 boxes of illicit cigarettes.

"The operation which was conducted at a supermarket on Wick Street in Verulam resulted in 59 bales of toilet paper being seized and a 35-year-old suspect being arrested," Naicker said. 

"He was charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property. During the investigation it was discovered that the suspect bought the toilet paper from a property in Phoenix.
 
"Police proceeded to Sastri Park in Phoenix where 13 bales of toilet paper were found. A 29-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property. Within the property, a 23-year-old suspect was also arrested after 35 boxes of illicit cigarettes were found. All stolen and illicit items were seized by police," said Naicker

The arrested suspects were expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Friday.

Earlier this month 81 packs of municipal toilet paper were confiscated from a shop during a raid by metro police in Umgeni Road. Two men, believed to be from Ethiopia, were arrested for being in possession of stolen property. Metro police said the 81 packs contained 48 toilet rolls each and were believed to be worth R12 000.

The Independent on Saturday