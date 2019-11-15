Durban - Three people were killed and two sustained moderate injuries after a bakkie rolled on Eddie Hagen drive in Cato Ridge early on Friday morning.
Ineke van Huyssteen, spokesperson for ER24, said when paramedics arrived shortly after 2am, they found the bakkie off the road.
"Upon further assessment, they found three patients lying outside of the bakkie. Unfortunately, two of them had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. The other patient had sustained moderate injuries. Inside the bakkie one person sustained fatal injuries. Another patient had sustained moderate injuries," she said.
ER24 and another medical service transported the patients to hospital for further care.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, van Huyssteen said.