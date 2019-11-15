Three die as bakkie rolls in Cato Ridge









Durban - Three people were killed and two sustained moderate injuries after a bakkie rolled on Eddie Hagen drive in Cato Ridge early on Friday morning. Ineke van Huyssteen, spokesperson for ER24, said when paramedics arrived shortly after 2am, they found the bakkie off the road. "Upon further assessment, they found three patients lying outside of the bakkie. Unfortunately, two of them had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. The other patient had sustained moderate injuries. Inside the bakkie one person sustained fatal injuries. Another patient had sustained moderate injuries," she said. ER24 and another medical service transported the patients to hospital for further care. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, van Huyssteen said.

Meanwhile 16 people were injured in a head on collision on the M13 Durban bound near Rockdale on Thursday just after 11.20am.

Garrith Jamieson, managing director or Rescue Care said paramedics arrived on the scene to find a taxi on its roof across the highway.

"Multiple people were found lying on the highway while one occupant was entrapped in the passenger seat. More ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Units were dispatched to assist," he said. "The Jaws of Life were used to cut the seriously injured passenger free from the wreckage before he was rushed to Hospital. The other patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious were stabilised and transported to various Durban Hospitals."

He said events leading up to the collision were unknown but SAPS were on the scene.