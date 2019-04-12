Durban - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela will be part of a 100 strong group of intrepid adventurers taking on Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, to raise funds and create awareness for the Caring4Girls menstrual hygiene programme. In his year's Trek4Mandela expedition – now in its eight year – Madonsela and her expedition aim to conquer the 5895m Kilimanjaro, reaching the summit on August 9 – the day South Africa honours its women.

LexisNexis South Africa is sponsoring this year’s expedition.



Speaking at fundraising dinner held at Houghton Golf Club recently, the company's Chief Operating Officer Stephen Okelo-Odongo said: “This is a cause close to all of our hearts, particularly this expedition, the Women’s Day Climb for dignity and social justice.”

“In addition, in Professor Madonsela, we see a commitment to social justice and the rule of law – and advancing the rule of law is our core purpose around the world. It is therefore our great honour to be involved in this cause which she has aligned with, because the values she represents – of truth, justice and equality under the law – so closely align with our own.

“Most importantly, through our involvement we hope to play a role to help ensure that 1 million girl children will not miss a day of school through much-needed improved accessibility to sanitary towels,” he said.

Okelo-Odongo said for young girls in impoverished communities, every day is an uphill battle. “There is a lack of understanding, empathy and support for young women going through puberty in school environments that are not equipped to provide adequately for their dignity,” he said, calling on corporates and individuals to dig deep and support this worthy initiative.

Two LexisNexis employees will take on the challenge.

Trek4Mandela was established in 2012 by Richard Mabaso, the founder of Imbumba Foundation which runs Trek4Mandela and Caring4Girls. The expedition brings together inspired individuals from corporate and public backgrounds to assist in raising funds and creating awareness for the Caring4Girls programme.