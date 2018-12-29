Picture: Pexels

Durban - The strongest thunderstorms tomorrow will be at the extreme ends of the province: Pongola in the north, and Harding, Ixopo, reaching Pietermaritzburg, in the south. King Shaka International Airport-based weather forecaster Thandi Gumede said yesterday that severe thunderstorms could strike those parts of the country.

“It’s summer weather with heat-induced storms after having been so hot,” she said.

Oddly, Thursday’s hellish heat was neither the hottest nor the most humid day of the year that Durban had experienced.

“It was not abnormal,” she said, but that it was conducive to being following by the thunderstorms which happened.

For today, there’s a 30% chance of thunderstorms, most likely in the morning, along the coast and adjacent inland areas.

Tomorrow will be hotter than today, generally, with Ladysmith reaching 34ºC, Empangeni 32ºC and Pietermaritzburg 30ºC. Durban will reach 28ºC.

Today, Ladysmith and Pietermaritzburg will reach 29ºC, Durban 25ºC, Empangeni 27ºC and Port Shepstone 25ºC.