Tigers relocated to Free State from Germany









Durban - Two tigers born in a private garden in Germany have been safely relocated to South Africa. Bela and Sharuk were born in 2014; a third sibling, Imara, did not survive. The tigers arrived at the Four Paws LionsRock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State, on Wednesday. In 2015 they had been moved to the Tierart Big Cat Centre in Germany, where they were taken care of by a team of experts and provided with the necessary nutrition. “We took intensive care of the two siblings for more than four years. They spend a lot of time together cuddling on their platform or playing,” said Florian Eiserlo, site manager at Tierart. “But it became clear to us that these tigers, especially shy Bela, need more space and less interference from humans to make further progress. We are convinced that they will find this in their new home.”

After a check by the state vet in Johannesburg, the tigers were cleared to travel to LionsRock.

“Although it has been a very long journey, both are doing well. Bela is a bit insecure about her environment and will need more time to adapt. Sharuk, on the other hand, is confident and has already taken a splash in his pool,” said Hildegard Pirker, head of the animal welfare department.

“In the coming days, Bela and Sharuk will be kept in the feeding area of their enclosure to become accustomed to their new surroundings and caretakers. This is a very important part of their adaption phase. We will monitor their behaviour and, when the time is right, release them into the bigger part of their enclosure to roam, relax, hide or swim in their big pool,” said Pirker.

“A tiger in South Africa may sound strange, but when you know the story of the individual, sometimes it makes perfect sense. Bela and Sharuk were born in a garden in Germany, a place where tigers clearly do not belong either. These animals were captive born, damaged by their past, very sensitive to stress and can never go back to the wild. Instead, they need lifelong care.

“We provide them with a home that gives them peace, safety and comfort in an environment that helps them feel more at ease. As an organisation we are committed to giving these big cats the highest quality care and the dignified lives they deserve to live. In the end, it’s about their right to life and having a suitable home,” said Fiona Miles, director of Four Paws in South Africa.

The breeding and trading of tigers is allowed throughout the EU and in many other countries. Lack of documentation makes it impossible to know how many tigers live in captivity, where they are traded or where they die. For years, Four Paws has been rescuing big cats from poor keeping conditions worldwide and offering a permanent solution in its sanctuaries.

Tigers are endangered and need protection. Four Paws has launched a petition asking the European Commission to stop the tiger trade: https://help.four-paws.org/en/ban-eu-tiger-trade