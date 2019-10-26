The tigers arrived at the Four Paws LionsRock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, Free State, on Wednesday.
In 2015 they had been moved to the Tierart Big Cat Centre in Germany, where they were taken care of by a team of experts and provided with the necessary nutrition.
“We took intensive care of the two siblings for more than four years. They spend a lot of time together cuddling on their platform or playing,” said Florian Eiserlo, site manager at Tierart.
“But it became clear to us that these tigers, especially shy Bela, need more space and less interference from humans to make further progress. We are convinced that they will find this in their new home.”