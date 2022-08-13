Time to give a hoot

Durban - It’s all about the owl as monthly talks resume at Crocworld after Covid restrictions. Crocworld Conservation Centre in Scottburgh will get the ball rolling with FreeMe Wildlife specialists talking about owls on Saturday, August 27 at 9am.

Founded in 2007, FreeMe Wildlife is a trauma and rehabilitation facility in the KZN Midlands, helping all wild animals in need. Experienced staff, including specialists and volunteers, run the centre and provide quality care in the best interest of the animals, no matter how big or small. Crocworld’s bird curator Ryne Ferguson said: “Mojo, our late resident eagle owl, was so popular at the centre, we felt that an owl-focused talk would be a great way to start the new series. These are such interesting birds, and with so many species now threatened, it’s important that we all learn a bit more about them and what we can do to support them.” The August presentation will welcome FreeMe Wildlife’s CEO Wade Whitehead, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the wildlife industry and took over as CEO at FreeMe Wildlife in 2016.

He will be joined by FreeMe Wildlife’s resident raptor specialist, finances and development officer Tammy Caine. She has been working with birds of prey since 2006, involved in captive management, training, research and rehabilitation. Since 2015, she has become more involved in public education, and presents several talks and courses on bird of prey conservation, as well as managing the Owl Box Project. The cost is R80 per person, which includes the talk, entrance into Crocworld and breakfast at Fish Eagle Café. Bookings ‒ with Morné van Zyl at 083 658 7073 ‒ are essential. For more information on Crocworld, visit www.crocworld.co.za, Crocworld Conservation Centre on Facebook or call 039 976 1103.

