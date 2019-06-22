Durban - They may be small, but they could revolutionise the home market in South Africa - that is, the energy- efficient, “green” Tiny Home, which will be showcased at this year’s East Coast Radio House & Garden Show. And while Tiny Homes have already taken off in a huge way in the US and UK, the team from Wanderlust who will be bringing the first of them to the commercial market in South Africa are all from Durban.

This group of millennials - businessman Matt Bower, architect Dayne Frost, blogger Kendal McGlashan, graphic designer Megan Jeanes, advocate Ryan Grunder and international photographer and videographer Jed Kenny, got together as a group of friends whose generation “work anywhere, live anywhere”. They saw the Tiny Home as a perfect solution for affordable, eco-friendly living.

“There’s a huge craze for the Tiny Homes overseas and we hope to start the trend here.

“We put all our expertise together to design our concept. The working environment is rapidly changing due to technology and there are so many jobs which only require internet access - no permanent base is needed. So these homes are ideal because you can move around freely,” said Bower this week.

“Also, more and more people are starting to realise that you don’t need a lot of material things to make you happy.

“This type of home is affordable to everyone, and you are reducing your cost and your footprint.”

The team is putting the final touches to the show house, which has been designed to be fully off the grid and will showcase all the environmentally-friendly features available, such as solar power and water filtration.

Bower said each Tiny Home will make “going green” possible for everyone but depends on the client’s budget.

An entry-level home, which sleeps two to four people (but can go up to six), would cost about R350000.

“We have created a shopping list of all the fittings so that people can choose what they want, so each house will be different,” he said.

The exterior of the Tiny Homes are either wood or aluminium and would require maintenance similar to a full-sized home, such as painting.

Bower said they had also received a lot of interest in the concept from retirees because it is cost-friendly for retirement and is a home which can be moved.

He said buyers should check on municipal requirements, but because the home was on a trailer, it should not be subject to the same requirements as a fixed house.

The Tiny Home is one of the new, exciting features at this year’s ECR House & Garden Show, with organisers promising a bigger and better Home-Grown Design and Food Fair, a Builder’s Pavilion for DIY enthusiasts, as well as the latest in household technology.

For the gardening gurus, there will be lots on the latest trend in “bringing the outdoors inside”, while design aficionados can expect the unexpected with this year’s Discover Durban Design installation.

Based on Afrofutura, the exhibition will highlight work by Durban’s emerging and established artists and designers.