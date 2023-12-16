Tiny singer, but huge voice

Durban — Strange things happen in pubs. Just ask the guy who wanted to hear Dheno Chetty sing and was stunned when she obliged. The 23-year-old opera singer from Morningside works in a tavern between classes and whenever customers hear that she is studying music, they ask her to sing. One day she was urged to showcase her talent and her rich soprano voice went soaring through the pub.

“The guy couldn’t speak for like two minutes because he was like, ‘whoa, I wasn’t expecting this today’,” said Chetty. Her life is intertwined with musical anecdotes. For instance, her mom, Neetu, is her most ardent supporter, but at times she used to get annoyed because her daughter would sing everywhere and all the time. When Chetty was seven they were shopping and she was singing. An opera teacher who happened to be in the store approached them when she heard her voice.

“She told my mom that, ‘I know she’s a child, but she’s got some pipes and you should see where she goes with this, because I don’t know many seven-year-olds that can hit those notes that 40-year-olds struggle with’,” said Chetty. Dheno Chetty, opera and piano student and music teacher, at her home in Durban. Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Music lessons followed and she has never stopped singing, gracing stages at home and abroad. Most recently she sang in the Baroque 2000 concert at the Mariannhill Monastery. Chetty said while most people were amazed that someone of her age and her colour sang opera, she knew there were many little girls with the same talent who needed someone to encourage them and make their dreams a reality.

“I’ve been fortunate to have great parents, a great support system, but not everybody does and my heart lies with kids who don’t have the means to create those opportunities.” Her aim was to mentor children who don’t have the money to pay for lessons. She said not all kids had an affinity for music, especially opera which is “like the caviar of music”, or musical theatre, but added they were like sponges and once exposed to the arts, they gradually learned to like it.

“For children, music is a form of escapism, and it’s a way to express yourself,” she said. While many people are in awe of Chetty’s talent, there are others who reprimand her for not following a more traditional occupation. “I’ve got a lot of – especially older Indian – people saying that I won’t make money, that there’s no future in opera, there’s no future in music, or that it was idiotic of me to go into it. But my parents are Indian and they’ve supported me in pursuing a career that supposedly doesn’t have a future,” she said.

Dheno Chetty, opera and piano student and music teacher, at her home in Durban. Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Then there are other things to worry about, like putting on weight. Chetty is tiny and a far cry from the usually voluptuous opera singers who grace stages and TV screens. Her goal for next year is to put on more weight so her voice can improve. “Back when I started singing I was extremely skinny, worryingly skinny actually, and my coach would tell me constantly to try to pick up weight. “I was told, ‘I know it’s difficult, but pick up weight, your voice will carry through more’.” So I’ve recently picked up my weight and I heard that my voice has changed quite a lot just because of that. So size, in this case, does matter,” she said.

She is one of 10 students pursuing opera at UKZN with about 70 others, who are studying pop music. Chetty, who loves Schubert, Chopin and Andrew Lloyd Webber, hopes to pursue a postgraduate qualification at the University of Cape Town and then have a performing career, but it all depends on money. Neetu has started an online crowdfunding initiative to help Chetty. In her appeal she wrote that her daughter’s voice, so rich with emotion and promise, should be shared with the world. “As parents, despite our best efforts to support our children’s dreams while keeping our family afloat, we face the reality that we may fall short financially.” In the meantime though, you might hear her belting out Christmas carols at an old-age home. Chetty says her dad is a physiotherapist who works with many of the residents and they are always inviting her to sing for them, especially at Christmas time.