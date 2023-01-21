‘Toadzilla’ could be world's biggest toad

Dubbed “Toadzilla”, the cane toad, an invasive species that poses a threat to Australia’s ecosystem, was spotted by “shocked” park ranger Kylee Gray during a patrol in Conway National Park in Queensland state on January 12.

Brisbane - Australian park rangers believe they have stumbled upon a record-breaking giant toad deep in a rainforest.

Gray and her colleagues caught the animal and brought it back to their office, where it weighed in at a 2.7kg. Guinness World Records lists the largest toad at 2.65kg, a 1991 record set by a Swedish pet.

Gray’s colleague, senior park ranger Barry Nolan, told Reuters the animal was euthanised because of its “ecological impact” — the usual fate for the toads across Australia.

Cane toads were introduced to Australia in 1935 to control cane beetles and other pests but their population exploded and with no natural predators they have become a threat to Australian species, Nolan said.