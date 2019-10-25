DURBAN: KwaZulu-Natal’s SAPS Provincial Vehicle Task Team have been named as the top unit in the country at this year’s annual Tracker SAPS Award ceremony which took place on Thursday night in Pretoria.

The annual awards honour law enforcement officers and units from around the country, whose efforts, with the use of the Tracker system, have made a significant impact on the recovery of stolen and hijacked vehicles in South Africa.

Led by Brigadier Makhosazana Kheswa, KZN's Vehicle Task Team members Warrant Officer Shaun McFall, Sergeant Charles Raynolds, Constable Sthembile Mantiyane and Constable Siphelele Cele accepted the national unit award.

At the awards ceremony it was highlighted that in addition to the tracking of sought-after motor vehicles, the members of this team have been instrumental with Mobile Tracking Unit (MTU) operations and observation on recovered motor vehicles. The team was also often called upon to assist the Tracker Ops team with high profile recoveries and arrests because of their unique skills and understanding of vehicle related crime.

At the awards ceremony it was highlighted that although based in Durban, this crack team has been called upon to assist with operational issues throughout the province, including the northern KwaZulu-Natal areas bordering Mozambique and Swaziland. The team has been responsible for the recovery of 228 Tracker installed vehicles. They have also affected 43 arrests, recovered eight firearms and recovered a further 21 non-Tracker fitted vehicles in the course of their recoveries.

Sergeant Lucas Jacobs from the Kimberley Flying Squad received the national individual award. He has made numerous arrests and recovered stolen and hijacked vehicles using Tracker’s vehicle tracking technology. During the past year, he assisted with the recovery of more than 10 vehicles, some of which were not Tracker fitted vehicles, and the arrest of eight suspects.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, SAPS Provincial Commissioner Gauteng, congratulated the winners.

“Thank you to the foot soldiers for recovering vehicles which can mean so much for a citizen, especially those that have used their last cents to purchase one. I encourage you to keep up the good work, we are going to make the hijackers unemployed with this partnership,” said Mawela.

Tracker SA said the judges apply a set of strict criteria to select the nominees and overall winners for each category. This includes an outstanding contribution in the area of vehicle crime investigation, number of recoveries and arrests, outstanding efforts in co-ordinating recovery actions and outstanding contribution to the training of members. The finalists are chosen from a group of over 90 individual nominees and 40 units nationally