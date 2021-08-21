Top report card in English... and Yiddish

BEN Shapiro dug up copies of three years of his father’s reports at Berea Primary School where he started speaking only Yiddish and emerged having mastered English. Solomon Shapiro’s English grammar and spelling improved rapidly in three quick years.

It was “weak” in 1921 but “excellent” by 1923, according to his report from Berea Primary School. A picture showing an artist’ impression of former Durban businessman Solomon Shapiro, who attended Berea Primary School 100 years ago in its founding year. Picture: Duncan Guy His son, Ben, showed copies of his reports to the school after seeing an article in last week’s Independent on Saturday about its centenary. The family had emigrated to South Africa from Lithuania.

“None of them spoke English. Their mother tongue was Yiddish,” said Ben. He put his father’s rapid academic improvement down to his strict upbringing. “My father was a strict man. His father must have been very strict. He must have told him to do his homework.”

Ben said his father, Solomon, proceeded from Berea Primary School to Durban High School where he loved playing sport, especially rugby and tennis. He made it into the Natal Schools’ rugby team. He said his father, uncle and aunt were all in the same class at Berea Primary when they arrived fresh out of Lithuania. Later, Solomon would complete two academic years in one year. His first report was signed by the school’s founder, a Mr Pickles. A photocopy of Pickles’ signature matches Pickles’ signature in the school’s logbooks in which there are daily entries from 1921, a tradition that is followed today.

In the school’s second year, Pickles’ successor, a Mr WA Edge, notes Solomon’s progress: “Considering Solomon’s initial handicap in English, I think his progress reflects the greatest credit upon him. He has mastered his work to a remarkable degree.” Solomon Shapiro died at the age of 74, in 1982, after a career in business in Durban. Today, Berea Primary maintains its connection with Durban’s Jewish community with senior citizens volunteering to participate in a “granny station” initiative doing one-on one reading with learners in the lower grades.