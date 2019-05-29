Durban - Star KZN trail runner Mthobisi Mzolo has survived a black mamba bite and after 101 days in hospital, has been released and is running the road to recovery.

As the fastest runner to come out of the Merchants Change a Life Academy running team, Mthobisi has finished many a tough race, but overcoming the mamba bite has shown his true level of tenacity, said the academy's Martin Dreyer.

Mthobisi was tending to his uncle’s cattle in the Table Mountain area near Nagle Dam on February 10, following his win at the Eston Trail Run the previous day, when he was bitten on the calf by the mamba.

Fortunately his uncle was home and had a car, so he was rushed to the Northdale hospital, before being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Grey's Hospital, where they administered treatment.

The situation was a touch and go and Mthobisi fell into a coma which lasted for the next three weeks. On life support, he had continuous seizures and there was a stage where doctors, his family and friends were not sure whether he was going to survive.

Speaking earlier today, Dreyer said, “It was heart wrenching to see Mthobisi comatose, such a super athlete. By far my academy’s fastest runner.

“Whatever challenge I threw his way in the form of hectic tough runs like the Otter Trail Run and the Cathedral Peak Challenge, he conquered and always finished with a smile, no matter how shattered he was.”

He added that slowly but surely Mthobisi’s condition improved until he eventually came out of the coma. Unable to speak, Mthobisi was aware of what was happening around him. His speech is beginning to return and recently, he was able to whisper.

Mthobisi’s uncle, Mhlaba Mzolo who was crucial in getting him to the hospital, said, “It’s still very emotional for me.I spent every day next to Mthobisi’s bed from 5am to 9pm when he was in ICU.

"When he was just about to come out of his coma, we could see that he was acknowledging us with his head and ears, but his eyes weren’t open and he couldn’t speak. We saw him improving all the time and then his eyes opened. He has continued to get better but he still has a long way to go.”

When speaking to people at the hospital Mzolo said he realised how incredible Mthobisi's recovery was. “After two months in ICU they didn’t want to take him out because they called him their hero. He had done something that they hadn’t seen before. I remember the doctor saying ‘we learn as we live’.”

Mthobisi was discharged from Grey's Hospital last Wednesday, having been in hospital for 101 days. Being back at home has given his family more hope that he will get back to his fighting best, but they know that it is going to take a lot of time.

“The doctors said that it could take nine months for him to make a full recovery. He is very positive and so are we. He is still very weak and we have to care for him all the time. We are also doing physio at home as well as with the hospital and every day there is something positive happening. We see an improvement every day.

“It is going to be a long road but we would love to see him run again,” an emotional Mhlaba added.

