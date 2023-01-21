Toughing it through to the top

Durban - Shannon Blades was so determined to reach her goal of seven distinctions she willed her way through a stroke in the middle of her matric year. Blades earned her spot among Durban Girls’ College matric top achievers for this year with Tazkia Abram, Danni Wiseman and Amy Sang.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I was relieved when I got the SMS that I achieved my seven distinctions,” said Blades. “I worked hard in my Grade 11 year because I knew it would be my base to build on. I knew matric would be tough. I put in a lot of work, and I did not want to let that go to waste,” said Blades. “I suffered a stroke during my July holidays. I spent two weeks in ICU and then two weeks in a rehabilitation facility for physio.

“I am still working on my therapy. I was very lucky to have medical specialists and the support of my family and friends. The school was also amazing because they helped me complete my exams to the best of my ability,” said Blades. “My parents were very supportive and visited me every single day. They did their best to support me. They were amazing,” she said. She said her teachers were supportive and offered help with catching up on lessons by sending video uploads.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This year, I’m going to study mechatronic engineering at UCT. I want to couple my love for science and mathematics and problem-solving in mechanical and electrical engineering as a career,” said Blades. She had this message for young girls who love science: “Do not be discouraged by what other people say about what you can or cannot do. Do not pay mind to the fact that most science careers are male-dominated professions. If you are determined and you put your mind, hard work and passion to it, that's all that matters.” She said although the stroke had left her with some difficulties, especially in her speech and her right hand, she was determined to write her matric finals.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Believe you can get out of any circumstances. I was determined to write my finals and finish my matric year. Do not be distracted by obstacles in your way,” she said. Tazkia Abram, also with seven distinctions, said she was motivated by her desire to study medicine. “I knew I had to do well to get closer to my goal and get good results because of the competitiveness of finding space in university. I had to be consistent in getting up every day and doing my best,” she said.

“My family was supportive during my studying. They helped me get to school in time, understood me when I asked for more time to study and facilitated further study,” said Abram. She said she loves running as a way to relax. “Spending time with my family and friends helps me to be more relaxed and it balances my life by giving my brain a bit of a rest and gives me more motivation to study harder,” she said.

Her parents ‒ her mom is a doctor and her dad a dentist ‒always encouraged her to put her education first. “I also want to make an impact on people’s lives and connect with people.” She said she would love to be a doctor who discovers a cure or solves a medical problem one day, but “I’ll still be content as a normal doctor”.

Danni Wiseman, who also earned seven distinctions, said she has always been a hard worker and competitive. She is going to study computer science. She said her school provided her with healthy competition because she was surrounded by intelligent girls. She said her parents trusted her to do her work while providing support. “I have anxiety so they made sure that I had my rest and I went out to play sports or out with friends,” she said, to give her “oxygen”.

She said her role model is Michelle Obama. Amy Sang, who achieved distinctions in nine subjects, said she was excited about her results and what her future holds. “I love my academics. I did well in all my subjects which I didn’t think I would because I took extended AP Maths and AP Maths Statistics,” said Sang.

Sang said her love of mathematics stemmed from her parents who are both accountants. “My family was supportive and I enjoyed being a learner at this school since primary,” said Sang. She said her favourite part of her matric year was being a mentor to the Grade Rs. She said that she has not decided what to study yet at UCT; she’s choosing between Computer Science, Actuarial Science and Chartered Accounting. “I love working hard but when I relax I hang out with my friends on the weekend sometimes,” said Sang.

She said her message for those preparing for their Grade 12 year is to believe in themselves and work hard. The school achieved a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate. “The Class of 2022 has done themselves proud. They have performed exceptionally well while navigating the ongoing difficulties facing our country and particularly our province,” said executive head Heidi Rea. “Alongside our pupils’ success, we commend the commitment and devotion of our teachers, without whom these results would not have been possible.