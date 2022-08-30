Tour Durban extends entry deadline

Durban - With two weeks to go until the 2022 aQuellé Tour Durban, organisers have taken the decision to extend the closure of entries until September 5. With full road closures on the Sunday for the road races and two dynamic and exciting MTB routes on offer on the Saturday, the Tour Durban team want to give riders as much time as possible to enter the event.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Tour Durban is a staple event on the KwaZulu-Natal events calendar and is often a must-do for riders. With the past two years disrupting the usual routes and format of the event, 2022 will see a return to the pre-Covid-19 format. Riders who take on the flagship 106km event will return to a route that takes them through Durban as well as along the major highways around the city for what promises to be a high-tempo, exciting race. Organisers of the 2022 aQuellé Tour Durban have decided to extend the entry deadline until September 5 to allow riders as much time as possible to get their entries in for the event on September 10 to 11. Picture: Gameplan Media The shorter, more “weekend warrior” friendly events will be just as exciting for riders who take on the route along the M4 freeway. Here they can take in some spectacular views of the ocean and the city with full road closures.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We want people to know that they are riding for good when they enter the aQuellé Tour Durban,” event director Alec Lenferna said. “The Domino Foundation are the only beneficiaries of the event and we as an event know how important it is to raise as much money as possible for them. “The work they do is unheralded and we want people to come and take part in raising much-needed funds for the foundation.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Saturday’s MTB events will be held at the EMBA trails around the Cornubia Mall, and this year organisers and route designers have made sure that both the 35km and 20km tracks are well marked and accessible for all levels of riders. The event once again encourages schools to get involved and enter as many riders as possible. This year Hillcrest Primary School pupils and parents will be taking to the trails again given how much they enjoyed the outing in 2021. “Families, friends, schoolmates, we want to see them all on the various routes over the weekend of 10 to 11 September.

Story continues below Advertisement