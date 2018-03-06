Durban - Five people have been injured, two seriously, after three trucks collided on the N2 north bound before Nandi Drive just after 11:15 on Wednesday morning.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that three trucks had collided in a rear end format.

"Two of the trucks ended down the bank with two occupants of the one truck severely entrapped. Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life while Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise the men inside the truck." he said. "Once cut free they were carefully extricated before being transported to nearby hospitals."

Three other occupants sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals.

Traffic was severely affected as only two lanes trickled past the accident scene.

At this stage the events leading up to the collision is unknown. SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

The Independent on Saturday