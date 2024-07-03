Training programme to boost beer and tourism industry

The new training programme designed to equip local tour guides with knowledge and skills is set to create more employment opportunities in the beer sector, hospitality, and tourism industry. It will also give the necessary accreditation to conduct engaging and informative brewery tours. This is according to Craft Beer Association of South Africa (CBASA) chairperson Wendy Pienaar. She said the training programme has been recently launched by CBASA and the Beer Route for the local tour guides to have the knowledge to lead travellers on explorations of local breweries and artisanal beer tastings.

“The unique Certified Craft Beer Guide Training Course marks a significant step forward in establishing beer tourism and showcasing South Africa’s rich beer heritage,” explained Pienaar. She said the country boasts over 200 craft breweries that offer world-class products and uniquely local experiences. Pienaar said craft beer is also an economic driver in many communities across the country.

She said currently, craft beer tourism is underutilised as an economic resource and job creator and this new training programme aims to change that. “Craft beer tourism presents an opportunity for tour guides to diversify their offerings and attract a new segment of travellers. Beer tourism isn’t solely about beer tours; a brewery can also be included as a stop on an existing route, providing an authentic experience of South African culture,” said Pienaar. She said upon completion the participating tour guides will be able to showcase local craft brewers and educate tourists on the various styles and brewing techniques.

“The course will also provide participants with marketing strategies to promote and sell brewery tours,” said Pienaar. Beer Association of South Africa (Basa) CEO Charlene Louw welcomed the launch of the course. “From the Cederberg to the hills of KwaZulu-Natal, from the Highveld to Jeffrey's Bay, almost every region in our country has great craft beer offerings. Basa salutes the efforts of CBASA’s training programme as a driver of economic growth,” said Louw.