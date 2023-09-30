Trains, bikes and heritage

The motorcycles will be on show at Inchanga Station after the 9am ride and before the 11.30am train departure, weather permitting.

In celebration of Heritage Month, members of the Classic Motorcycle Club will pace the stream train at Umgeni Steam Railway in Inchanga on Sunday.

What a way to wrap up Heritage Month, with a ride on a fabulous vintage steam train through the rolling Valley of 1 000 Hills, departing from and returning to Inchanga Station!

See classic bikes in action for Heritage month.

The Inchanga Craft Market will be in full swing, with dozens of stalls offering family-friendly, locally sourced fare. There is also a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours. The model railway, Thomas & Friends, will be operational in the Modeller’s hut.

All funds raised go towards completing the refurbishment of the flood-damaged railway line.